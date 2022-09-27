Prep volleyball: Roethler sets up easy Spartans win

It’s almost too easy for Pleasant Valley High School volleyball setter Siena Roethler.

With so many different weapons on the floor, including four 6-footers, Roethler always has several options of where she can distribute the volleyball. And she got everyone involved in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match as the Class 5A top-ranked Spartans swept Davenport Central 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 inside George Marshall Gymnasium.

“I’m so grateful,” said Roethler, who had 38 assists in Tuesday’s victory. “It’s so easy for me to distribute the ball because I have such amazing passers and then two or three amazing options. It’s fun. I get to experiment a lot with different hits. Different hitters can do different things, so it’s fun to utilize their different talents.”

While Pleasant Valley (17-6, 6-0 MAC) starts four 6-footers, it was 5-foot-8 outside hitter Emily Goodpaster who sparked the Spartans in the opening set. She had five of her eight kills in the first set as PV held off the scrappy Blue Devils (4-9, 2-4 MAC).

"She’s been doing a great job of swinging aggressively,” PV coach Amber Hall said of Goodpaster. “She’s been mixing up her shots. She’s a very smart player and can really see the court.”

It was 6-foot-2 outside hitter Halle Vice who paced the Spartans in the second set, when she had six of her 12 kills. And middle hitters Izzy Van De Wiele and Chloe Cline both had four kills apiece in the third set. Cline finished with 11 kills on the night, and Van De Wiele had eight.

“If one of my hitters is hot, I definitely try to feed it to them,” said Roethler, who is fourth in Class 5A and second in the MAC with 517 assists (9.1 per set).

While Pleasant Valley swept Central, the Blue Devils kept each set close. The home team pulled within four points late in the first set, was down only five late in the second, and cut it to 23-18 in the third before kills by Van De Wiele and Cline ended it.

“To stay with a team that won state last year and to compete, it feels great,” Central coach Jami Hester-Moore said. “I feel that we made them nervous.”

Stella Smith, Central’s 6-foot-2 outside hitter, finished with 12 kills. Kate Ebeling added 10, and Emma Hendershott had six. Jillian Darland had 30 assists for the Blue Devils.

Pleasant Valley improved to 6-0 in conference play, keeping pace with North Scott and Davenport Assumption. The Lancers swept Clinton at home on Tuesday, and the Knights swept visiting Davenport West.

PV will host North Scott on Oct. 4 before traveling to Assumption a week later.

“I’m very excited to play Assumption and North Scott because they’re going to be amazing games with great energy,” Roethler said.

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Davenport Central 18-17-18

Kills — Pleasant Valley, Halle Vice 12, Chloe Cline 11, Emily Goodpaster 8, Izzy Van De Wiele 8; Davenport Central, Stella Smith 12, Kate Ebeling 10, Emma Hendershott 6, Delaney Graves 5. Assists — Pleasant Valley, Siena Roethler 38; Davenport Central, Jillian Darland 30. Aces — Pleasant Valley, Molly Albrecht 4, Vice 3, Goodpaster 2, Roethler 2; Davenport Central, Makynzee Balluff 2. Blocks — Pleasant Valley, Cline 2, Roethler 2; Davenport Central, Graves 2, Smith 1, Hendershott 1. Digs — Pleasant Valley, Vice 15, Albrecht 11, Goodpaster 7, Roethler 5; Davenport Central, Olivia Roberts 13, Balluff 9.

Records: Pleasant Valley 17-6, 6-0 MAC; Davenport Central 4-9, 2-4 MAC