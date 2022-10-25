Prep volleyball: Schubert, Knights head back to state

Davenport Assumption High School's Ava Schubert will end her senior year of volleyball the same way she ended her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons — at the state tournament.

Schubert and the second-ranked Knights qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight season on Tuesday night by sweeping No. 11 Mid-Prairie 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 at home in a Class 3A regional final.

“I think this is a little bit of a different feeling going this year,” Schubert said. “The chemistry I have with these girls and the great bond that we have is great and makes it just a little bit more exciting to be going this year.”

Assumption (30-7) will play Osage (29-6) in a 3A state quarterfinal next Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

While Schubert will be playing in her fourth state tournament, and teammates Lily VanSeveren and Maggie Johnson will be going to their third, it will be the first for first-year head coach Frank Flanagan.

“I don’t know that I’d call it pressure,” Flanagan said of taking over a program that had qualified for the state tournament four straight years. “I’ve been fortunate to come from a lot of good programs as a player. I think I’ve been fortunate to have great coaches. It’s just about managing personalities and getting to know the kids and figuring out what makes them go a little bit.”

Flanagan’s squad rolled on Tuesday night. The Knights never trailed and took care of the Golden Hawks (27-12) in just 62 minutes.

“Our goal all season has been to run a fast-tempo offense and push the pace,” Mid-Prairie coach Sherry Evans said. “All year we’ve kind of been on that end of the deal and never the receiving end of the deal. But unfortunately, we couldn’t do that tonight because they did that to us and we weren’t used to it. It was hard to get into our rhythm.”

Schubert’s 14 kills led the Knights, and Dru Dorsey added 10. Ava Harris-Shepard had eight kills and six blocks, and Johnson also had eight kills. Freshman Ellah Derrer added five kills from the middle. Ellie Schubert passed out 42 assists. Ava Schubert and Isabella Krogman had 11 digs apiece.

Landry Pacha had seven kills to lead the Golden Hawks, and younger sister Harper added five.

While Schubert will be finishing her volleyball career at the state tournament, the question will be when. Schubert and the Knights lost in the state quarterfinals her freshman year and in the semifinals each of the last two seasons. The next step is obvious.

“I see it in my eyes,” she said. “I know that we still have teams in our way to get to that last match of the year and to get that ticket redeemed. I don’t want to make any predictions now. I want to get back into the lab and work for it. We’ll focus on taking out the next two teams and getting to the last match and see what happens.”

Schubert has played well in her appearances at the state tournament, totaling 100 kills in five matches and averaging 4.4 kills per set.

“I like the pressure, and I also feel comfortable on the court,” she said. “That’s a major thing that helps me play to the best ability that I can. This bond that we have is unbreakable. I feel even more comfortable and it’s exciting to get on the court three more times, hopefully, with this team.”

And in the end, the Knights hope to be hoisting a state championship trophy.

“I think we have all the right pieces,” Flanagan said. “I think we’re confident enough. Just like football, any given Sunday. It’s who plays well that match.”