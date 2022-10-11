PREP VOLLEYBALL: Seniors go out with a bang in win over UT

The seniors grabbed the spotlight on Tuesday night at the Rocky Fieldhouse as the Rock Island Rocks remained hot in Western Big 6 Conference volleyball play by defeating United Township 25-15, 25-19, starting with an outstanding vocal rendition of the national anthem by Neveah Robinson-Cunningham that ignited the crowd.

Kayla Rice, Rocky’s senior star, was simply unstoppable at the net with 10 kills, and senior Mari Churchill was all over the court with 17 assists, six digs and an ace as the Rocks beat the young and improving UT team.

“Tonight was our last home match, and I am so proud of our team and the way we support each other and work together,” said Churchill after the match. “The love that I feel for my teammates and our volleyball program is so important to me, volleyball is my second home, where I feel I am at my best.”

With the win, coach Morgan Gray’s Rocks improved to 17-10, 9-3 in the WB6. Rock Island is tied with Geneseo for 2nd place in the conference, behind Moline, and plays at Geneseo on Thursday in the league finale.

United Township’s developmental season under first-year coach Hannah Cameron continues with an overall record of 2-18, 1-11 in the conference.

“We used an all-senior team in the first set, and they played great, even though players were sometimes in unfamiliar positions on the court,” said Gray. “We are focused on coming to the floor with top-level energy, and playing mistake-free volleyball with emotion, and I appreciated the effort of our seniors, especially in the service game and their ability to keep points alive.”

In addition to Rice and Churchill, Rocky benefited from an excellent all-around night from senior Lily DeRudder who pounded six kills, and added two aces and two digs. Senior Quinci Bumgarner also came up big with four kills, three digs and two aces. Playing in just the second set, Rocky junior Addie Bomelyn made her presence known with four kills, three assists and two digs. Senior Sienna Mikaio was also a huge factor with seven digs and three aces.

United Township was led by freshman Mia Berhenke with three aces and seven digs, senior Emily Ruiz with 11 digs, freshman Mea Johnson with three kills. Junior Ciara Hall had two key blocks at the net, and junior Lillian Severtsgaard added six assists.

In the night’s first set, Rock Island could not shake the improving and young Panther squad in the early stages. Leading by just one at 8-7, Rocky put a run together behind kills by DeRudder and Rice, and the strong service line game of senior Sienna Mikaio closed the set with seven straight points won on her serve, including two aces. The final point in the 25-15 set featured a power kill by Rice.

The second set started in much the same fashion, with UT hanging close, Rock Island staking an 18-11 lead, and it looked like that would be it. But UT rallied with five straight points behind the serving of Berhenke, including three aces, to pull within three points. A strong kill by DeRudder and an ace on the final point by Rice closed the set and match for Rock Island.

“United Township did an excellent job of serving and forcing errors tonight, the improvement they have shown since the beginning of the season is evident, and the fact that coach Cameron is playing so many freshmen bodes well for their future,” said coach Gray.

“We set goals that are tough but reachable, including aggressiveness, winning at the service line, and playing mistake free,” said Cameron. “Also, we have a great group of players who expect a great deal from themselves, and as our program builds with expectations, priorities and strategy, we will begin to show results.”