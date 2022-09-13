PREP VOLLEYBALL: United Township bows to Sterling in two sets

The United Township High School volleyball squad battled to the end but could not come up with the big points needed in the final moments of both sets on Tuesday night on their home court as the Sterling Golden Warriors prevailed in a straight-sets Western Big 6 Conference matchup.

First-year Panther coach Hannah Cameron’s team is working hard to find its early season rhythm, and there were important lessons learned in the 25-22, 25-22 loss to coach Dale Dykeman’s veteran Sterling group, just three years removed from back-to-back state championships.

“We have several freshmen in our rotation, and with young players, we are focusing on defense and passing, putting the ball in good positions, and executing when we have opportunities to put points away,” said Cameron. “Tonight, we covered the floor well, and I was pleased with our effort. We did not give in or surrender when we got down late in both sets and came back to put us in positions where we could have come out on top.”

UT was led by senior Karina Castaneda-Villalpando with six kills and four assists, freshman Mea Johnson with five digs, six assists and three kills, junior Teegan Rice with three kills and three assists, freshman Emily Stevens with four digs, six assists and three kills, and freshman Miah Berhenke with 10 assists, four digs, a kill and an ace.

Sterling was led by junior Kirra Gibson with eight kills, five assists and two digs and sophomore Delali Amankwa with nine assists, six digs, three kills and an ace, senior Kathryn Rowzee with four kills, three blocks and three assists, senior Julia Thormeyer with six assists, five digs and four aces, and junior Emma Smith with seven digs and eight assists.

In the night’s first set, UT led 9-6 on strong net play by Casteneda-Villalpando, a key block by Stevens, and the floor play of Johnson. Several lead changes followed until two Julia Thormeyer aces and power shots from the left side by Gibson allowed Sterling to grab a 21-16 lead.

In previous matches, the Panthers may have folded, but two kills by Castenada-Villalpando and a huge shot from the left corner by junior Ciara Hull pulled UT to within 2 points, at 24-22. An errant UT serve gave Sterling the first set.

The second set was a mirror image of the first. The Panthers were up early at 9-7 and 15-13, but Sterling’s play at the net shifted the momentum. Rowzee engineered back-to-back blocks to give Sterling its first lead at 16-15 and senior Katie Dittmar provided a power kill to put Sterling up 23-19.

But the Panthers did not quit. Kills by Johnson and senior Ella Harris brought the Panthers back to within 24-22. A stunning no-look backward push at the net by Amankwa confused the UT players at the net, and the Golden Warriors closed out the match.

“We have some excellent athletes on our team, and that athleticism came through for us, especially in putting away the second set,” said Dykeman. “With some key injuries, we have had to work with several different lineups this year, but our players adjusted well and got us into excellent position at the net for scores and blocks. The conference is, as always, extremely tough, but I’m excited, we took Moline to three sets, and coming through tonight against the young and improving UT team will help us moving forward.”

Cameron is looking forward to the weeks ahead with her young squad.

“With young players, it is important to focus on positive reinforcement, encourage the players by highlighting the many things they are doing well, and at the same time, helping them work through the uncertainty that leads to mistakes," she said ahead of Thursday's WB6 rematch in Sterling. "We are working hard to build trust, and to come to the court with strength and energy.”

Sterling 25-25, United Township 22-22

Leaders: Kills: UTHS, Karina Castaneda-Vallalpando 6, Mea Johnson 3, Emily Stevens 3, Teegan Rice 3; Sterling, Kirra Gibson 8, Maggie Rowzee 4, Delali Amankwa 3. Assists: UTHS, Miah Berhenke 10, Mea Johnson 6, Emily Stevens 6; Sterling, Delali Amankwa 9, Emma Smith 7, Julia Thormeyer 6. Digs: UTHS, Mea Johnson 5, Emily Stevens 4, Miah Berhenke 4; Sterling, Emma Smith 7, Delali Amankwa 6, Julia Thormeyer 5. Blocks: UTHS, Lorena Awou 2; Sterling, Kathryn Rowzee 3. Aces: UTHS, Miah Berhenke 1; Sterling Julia Thormeyer 4, Delali Amankwa 1.

Sophomores: Sterling 2, UTHS 0