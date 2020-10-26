 Skip to main content
Prince of Peace season comes to an end

  Updated
Clinton Prince of Peace logo

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa — The Clinton Prince of Peace volleyball team didn’t allow its season to end without a fight.

The Irish defeated Springville 31-29 in a ferocious first set, then lost the next two sets 25-22 and finally ran out of gas in a 25-11 final set in their Class 1A regional semifinal match Monday night in Springville.

Prince of Peace ended its season with a 20-10 mark while Springville (26-4) moved into Wednesday’s regional final against Belle Plaine (26-8).

