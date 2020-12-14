PV all-state setter commits to Evansville

It has an intelligent young head coach who played on the Puerto Rico men's national volleyball team.
It has a volleyball squad which has gone from the basement of the Missouri Valley Conference to the middle of the pack.
It has a cognitive science program which ranks among the best in the Midwest.
Kora Ruff knew very little about the University of Evansville at this point last year, but the Pleasant Valley High School setter said the Division I school in southwest Indiana checks all the boxes in what she wants in a college.
Ruff, a junior and already PV’s career leader in assists, gave Evansville a verbal commitment this past weekend.
The decision ultimately came down to Evansville and Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
“I was debating between those two schools for a solid week or two, but every time I compared them, my gut instinct was Evansville,” Ruff said. “I couldn’t think of any cons going to Evansville. It felt like the right place and perfect fit, so I couldn’t say no.”
Just four years ago, Evansville won just one MVC match in 18 tries. Under new coach Fernando Morales, the program was 16-14 in 2019, its first winning season in nine years, and qualified for the conference tournament for the first time since 2008.
Morales, recognized as one of the Under 40 Coaching Hotshots by VolleyballMag.com, has nearly 20 years of national and international playing experience as a setter. He will be coaching the Puerto Rico women’s national team this upcoming summer.
“He knows what he’s doing if he’s coaching a national team,” Ruff said. “Everyone I talked to about him had so many great things to say. I know I’ll grow so much there and learn from him.”
Morales saw Ruff play extensively at a club tournament in St. Louis last February.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know (Evansville) existed until Lauren (Hansen, my recruiting coordinator) told me the head coach was on my court for every match at that one tournament,” Ruff said. “Everything just progressed from there.”
Ruff, the Quad-Cities metro player of the year the past two seasons, has 2,312 assists and 580 digs going into her senior season. She has been a Class 5A all-tournament team selection at state each of the past two seasons.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Ruff from taking any official visits or for programs to see her in person this past fall.
Ruff and her family took a visit to the Evansville campus, about six hours from the Quad-Cities, in May.
“Nobody was on campus during that time, so it was us just walking around the campus by ourselves,” Ruff said.
The Purple Aces offered Ruff on June 15, the first day coaches could contact recruits in the 2022 class. Ruff visited Evansville again in August and met with advisors, professors and girls in the volleyball program.
“It felt like home right away,” Ruff said. “Everybody was so welcoming.”
Ruff plans to major in cognitive science, a program not offered at many of the other schools she considered.
UNLV, Middle Tennessee State and Northern Iowa were among Ruff’s final five. UNLV and Middle Tennessee State wanted to see Ruff play in person before extending a scholarship offer. Ruff was keen on going somewhere further south, leaving it between Belmont and Evansville.
Evansville signed a setter in the 2021 class but the rest of the facilitators in the program are upperclassmen.
“Obviously, (coach Morales) can’t guarantee me playing time, but he sees me making an impact in the program right away,” Ruff said. “It was definitely a plus hearing him say that because I haven’t really ever had to sit.
"Playing time and looking at schools that were at the top of their conference or headed in that direction, that was a big thing when I was looking at schools.”
All of the MVC schools are within driving distance of the Q-C, which gives her family an opportunity to see her play frequently. It also is a chance to compete against several of her club teammates who have committed to Drake, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.
“The MVC is a competitive conference and a good fit for me,” Ruff said.
“It kind of hit me (Sunday night) when I tweeted it out that (the recruiting process) is over. It felt so good, and I’m so confident and going to be happy at Evansville.”
