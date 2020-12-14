PV all-state setter commits to Evansville

The Purple Aces offered Ruff on June 15, the first day coaches could contact recruits in the 2022 class. Ruff visited Evansville again in August and met with advisors, professors and girls in the volleyball program.

“It felt like home right away,” Ruff said. “Everybody was so welcoming.”

Ruff plans to major in cognitive science, a program not offered at many of the other schools she considered.

UNLV, Middle Tennessee State and Northern Iowa were among Ruff’s final five. UNLV and Middle Tennessee State wanted to see Ruff play in person before extending a scholarship offer. Ruff was keen on going somewhere further south, leaving it between Belmont and Evansville.

Evansville signed a setter in the 2021 class but the rest of the facilitators in the program are upperclassmen.

“Obviously, (coach Morales) can’t guarantee me playing time, but he sees me making an impact in the program right away,” Ruff said. “It was definitely a plus hearing him say that because I haven’t really ever had to sit.

"Playing time and looking at schools that were at the top of their conference or headed in that direction, that was a big thing when I was looking at schools.”