For the first set, Pleasant Valley seemed to be spinning its tires.
But in the latter two sets, the pedal was to the metal.
The Spartans used a pair of big runs to pull away from Davenport Central en route to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-10 win over the Blue Devils in a Class 5A regional semifinal Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
PV hosts Bettendorf in a regional final Monday.
"It's definitely a lot more fun, it takes a bit more pressure off us," senior Ilah Perez-Johnson said. "With our serves being so good and consistent, it makes everything more fun."
PV won the first set thanks in large part to its defense, with four blocks in the set, including one for the final point. PV never had a run bigger than four points in the set but also never allowed Central to get into a groove, leading 19-10 before the Blue Devils won three straight points, their most in the first frame.
"We haven't played in 11 days against an opponent," PV head coach Amber Hall said. "We have a great squad and a great team, it's just, being in the atmosphere, it's something different. I just think, that first set, just calming our nerves a little bit, getting back in the rhythm, getting into that game mindset took a little bit of an adjustment but once we figured out and got used to the environment, we had a better flow."
In the second set, PV used a 9-0 run to open up a 14-4 lead and was in business the rest of the way. Erica Brohm was a big part of that run, with all three of her aces coming in that second set.
The third set was more of the same as PV opened up a 13-1 lead, then had a 7-0 run late to up its advantage to 23-5. Perez-Johnson led that charge with two of her five aces coming in the third set and she also finished with eight kills and eight digs.
"I think we had a very strong block up front and a lot of very good offensive weapons tonight and we used that to our advantage," Brohm said. "We just knew we needed to play our level so we just talked as a team, figured our little errors out and went on from there."
Central was led by Morgan Barker, who had seven kills and Julia Houghton, who had 10 assists. The Blue Devils lose five seniors from this year's team, including libero Lindsey Smith, but have pieces to build around moving forward.
"The first two sets felt a lot closer than what the score was. It felt like they had one server in each of the first two sets that made a run on us and got some separation on the scoreboard," Central assistant coach Doug Darland said. "We've got a lot of key players coming back. We are going to be missing our seniors next year, they're solid players and good kids to have around. But we feel solid about the core we've got coming back."