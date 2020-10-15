PV volleyball clinches solo MAC title

For the five seniors on Pleasant Valley’s volleyball team, they all know what it feels like to capture a Mississippi Athletic Conference title.

The first two years they had to share a piece of the pie. The last two years, they’ve been selfish.

Powered by a fluid offense and a scrappy defense, the Class 5A No. 4 Spartans swept Class 4A No. 12 Clinton in just under 90 minutes 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 Thursday night at Pleasant Valley High School to complete a perfect season in the conference.

PV (19-1, 9-0 MAC) swept eight of the nine matches and only five times did its opponent break 20 points.

“We have such a good conference and there’s so many good teams in it,” outside hitter Emily Wood said. “To have had the success we’ve had against those good teams like Assumption and Bettendorf and North Scott, for all four years of my high school career is really exciting.”

It ends a grueling regular season for PV, where it played 12 of its last 14 games against teams that were ranked at some point during the season. It only dropped six sets all season.

“It doesn’t necessarily really matter the level, it’s more the quality of teams that are out there,” Spartans head coach Amber Hall said.