PV volleyball falls just shy of Western Dubuque tourney title

For one set Saturday it appeared as if Pleasant Valley was going to go into Western Dubuque's Bobcat Invitational and beat the Class 4A top ranked hosts for the tournament title.
The Class 5A No. 2 Spartans, however, found themselves edged out in the second and third sets, dropping the title tilt 10-21, 21-18, 15-9.
Prior to the loss to Western Dubuque, no one had taken a set off the Spartans at the tournament as they swept 2A No. 12 West Branch (21-15, 21-8), 2A No. 9 Wapsie Valley (21-18, 21-17), Cascade (21-10, 21-14) and 5A No. 15 Dubuque Senior (21-13, 21-9).
Kora Ruff dished out 108 assists on the day to lead the PV offense, adding 27 digs and a pair of solo blocks on defense as well. Ruff's passes found a variety of Spartan hitters, as three totaled more than 25 kills on the day. Halle Vice led the way with 32 kills. Chloe Cline totaled 31 and Arra Cottrell added 27.
Livia Thomsen chipped in 36 digs and a team-high six aces for Pleasant Valley.
The Spartans weren't the only team Western Dubuque handed its only loss on the day. West Liberty, fresh off its first loss of the season to Wilton on Thursday, rebounded from their 21-16, 21-16 loss to the Bobcats to take third place.
The Comets held off Wapsie Valley 21-17, 22-20 in the third place match after beating Tipton (21-17, 21-10), Decorah (21-12, 21-17) and Davenport North (21-10, 21-12) earlier in the day.
North also lost to Tipton (21-19, 16-21, 15-8), Western Dubuque (21-1, 21-11) and Decorah (21-10, 21-15).
Assumption wins Northeast tourney: Up a set in the title match of the Northeast Invitational Saturday, the Knights found themselves pushed to the limit for the first time all day.
Class 3A No. 2 Assumption responded.
The Knights closed off Class 1A No. 4 Lisbon 21-10, 24-22 to complete a 6-0 day in which they did not drop a set.
Assumption also swept hosting Northeast (21-9, 21-9), Clinton Prince of Peace (21-3, 21-6), Camanche (21-11, 21-10), Maquoketa (21-13, 21-16) and Calamus-Wheatland (21-6, 21-8).
Carly Rolf dished out 71 assists on the day to lead the Knights' attack. Ava Schubert finished with a team-high 44 kills, with Dru Dorsey adding 25, Maggie Johnson 24 and Ava Harris-Shepard 21.
Brianna Gartner collected 27 digs, and Isabella Krogman and Ava Schubert totaled 11 aces each.
Maquoketa ended up 4-2 on the day, losing only to the two finalists while beating Calamus-Wheatland, Bellevue Marquette, Durant and Prince of Peace.