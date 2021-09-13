PV wins close opener, then rolls past Bettendorf

When the opportunity presented itself, Pleasant Valley’s Chloe Cline was ready.
With the first set of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball match against visiting Bettendorf tied at 23, the Spartans came out of a timeout, received the serve, and setter Kora Ruff got the ball to Cline.
The 6-foot-1 middle hitter spiked down a shot that gave Pleasant Valley the lead, and the Spartans won the next point as well to take a pivotal first set from the Bulldogs.
“I’ve been in these situations many times before, so I just take a deep breath and go,” said Cline, who, along with teammate Emily Goodpaster, had nine kills to lead the Spartans. “Those are the moments I live for, those end-of-the-game clutch moments.”
The Spartans went on to sweep Bettendorf 25-23, 25-25, 25-9 in a meeting of two top-15 schools that sit just 1.3 miles apart.
“It’s always so much fun to play Bettendorf,” Cline said. “We’re kind of rivals. Their libero, Olivia Wiley, and I are good friends. We played on the same club team. It’s fun competition. Everybody brings their best to the PV-Bettendorf game.”
A kill from Bettendorf’s Kaytlin Sowards brought the 14th-ranked Bulldogs to within 16-14 in the second set, but the fourth-ranked Spartans answered with eight straight points, the longest run by either squad to that point. Goodpaster, Alexa Frankel and Arra Cottrell each had a pair of kills during the spurt, with Ruff serving during the run that gave Pleasant Valley a 24-14 advantage.
“Our serving at that time was really important,” Pleasant Valley head coach Amber Hall said. “It was a vital time for us to kind of keep that rhythm and just keep pushing those points.”
Pleasant Valley (12-1, 4-0 MAC) cruised to a 25-9 win in the third set. The Spartans picked up their ninth-straight win of the season and their ninth-straight win over the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-2 MAC).
“Beating Bettendorf is always a little pat on the back, Hall said. “They’re a great team and a great program, so any time we can get a win over them feels good.”
Ruff, the Spartans’ career leader in assists, added 34 more to her total. Cottrell finished with eight kills, and Halle Vice had seven. Livia Thomsen had 19 digs and three aces.
Sowards had seven kills to lead the Bulldogs, and Izzy Van De Wiele, who entered Monday’s match with a team-leading 2.9 kills per set, finished with six after being the focus of the Pleasant Valley defense.
“Our efficient positions are our middles, and they did a really nice job of sealing them up and making sure that our middle hitters weren’t able to be as effective as they could be,” Bettendorf head coach Michael Grannen said. “Once the production of our middles kind of dissipated, our reliance went to more of an outside spot. That became an easier place for them to play defense against. Credit to how well they put up a block against us.”
The Bulldogs lost their fourth straight, and all nine of their losses this season have come to teams that are currently ranked.
"It’s nice to be able to see where teams are picking us apart so we can try to make amends,” Grannen said. “To be able to go up against strong opponents every time, hopefully that puts us in position for postseason to find a peak.”