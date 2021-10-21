PV's coach Hall earns 200th victory after regional semifinal win over former team

Pleasant Valley High School volleyball coach Amber Hall received a welcome surprise Thursday night after her second-ranked Spartans swept Davenport Central to reach Tuesday’s Class 5A regional final.
Following PV’s 25-8, 25-18, 25-10 victory, Hall turned around to find a wall of pink papers with “200” printed on the front being held by the bench and PV’s home fans in the crowd.
The victory was the 200th of Hall’s career, including wins from five years coaching the Blue Devils and six at PV.
The Spartans (29-4) advanced to face No. 14 Iowa City West, which swept No. 15 Bettendorf, in the regional final following Hall’s milestone win.
“I had no idea,” Hall said after celebrating with her team. “They were like, coach Hall, turn around, and I saw all the 200s. It’s crazy.”
Central (11-14) kept things close in the second set but ultimately could not finish against the Mississippi Athletic Conference champions.
Halle Vice led PV with 16 kills and three aces as Chloe Cline (11 kills, five blocks) and Arra Cottrell (10 kills) were also in double-digits. Kora Ruff led the Spartans with 40 assists.
“That was pretty cool for coach Hall,” Ruff said. “I don’t think she knew that we had all the papers when she turned around.”
Ruff, a University of Evansville recruit, became the first Quad-Cities area girl to surpass 3,000 career assists last week.
“It’s really cool to watch her get that huge accomplishment,” Ruff said of her coach’s milestone. “She’s a great coach and a great person. On and off the court she really cares about us and I think she’s really deserving of that.”
Up next for PV is a rubber-match against the Iowa City West Trojans.
PV beat ICW 21-16, 21-14 at the Iowa City Liberty Invite a month ago but fell 13-21, 21-14, 17-15 at the MAC vs. MVC Challenge in late August.
As the No. 2 team, having expectations of winning is a good challenge to have for Hall and the Spartans.
“It’s a double-edged sword trying to balance that. We really talk about keeping our composure, and it’s one point at a time, one rep at a time,” she said. “One game at a time.”
On a team led by its upperclassmen, Hall believes the can manage any expectations.
“Experience definitely helps guide that cool, calm and collected composure all the way through,” she said.
Ruff said having girls who have played on the big stage at state the past couple years doesn’t hurt either.
“We’re just pretty strong everywhere, we’re really deep and so I think that will help too,” she said.
Central forced the Spartans to refocus after the second set, and they responded. Hall commended the Blue Devils after playing sharper than they did in the season-opener between the two teams.
Delaney Graves led Central with four kills and Lilly Campbell (five digs) had 13 assists and an ace for the Blue Devils.
“Congrats to coach Laura (Guttmann) and her girls for improving this season,” Hall said, “They definitely pushed us in that second set but I thought our girls did a good job of keeping calm and keeping our composure and kept pushing.”