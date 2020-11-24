Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team

Serving it up: A repeat All-Eastern Iowa selection, Caffery was the facilitator for the Beavers' 33-win season. The River Valley Conference Elite Team selection averaged 8.9 assists and 2.1 digs per set along with 50 aces and 47 blocks. The three-year starter has 2,123 career assists, 66 off the school mark.

Macy Daufeldt

School/year: West Liberty, junior

Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter

Serving it up: Selected to the All-Eastern Iowa team for a third straight year, Daufeldt paced Comets in kills (4.5 per set) and was second in digs (3.2 per set). Daufeldt, who swung at a .388 clip, was second team all-state in 3A by the IGCA. The Drake University recruit enters her senior year with 1,172 kills.

Monica Morales

School/year: West Liberty, sophomore

Height/position: 5-4, libero