Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team

First team
Kelsey Drake (C)
School/year: Wilton, junior
Height/position: 5-10, middle/outside hitter
Serving it up: Drake powered the Beavers to 33 wins and the Class 2A state semifinals. Named first team all-state in 2A by the IGCA, Elite Team all-River Valley Conference and all-tournament at state, Drake averaged 4.1 kills and 3.9 digs per set. She hit a robust .435 efficiency with 29 blocks and 55 aces. In five postseason matches, Drake had only eight errors in 147 attacks.
Anabel Blount
School/year: Clinton Prince of Peace, senior
Height/position: 5-8, outside hitter
Serving it up: A unanimous Tri-Rivers East Division choice and all-district selection in 1A by the IGCA, Blount averaged 3.0 kills and 2.8 digs per set for the 20-win Irish while hitting at a .279 efficiency. Blount finished her four-year career with 915 kills and 942 digs.
Ella Caffery
School/year: Wilton, junior
Height/position: 5-10, setter
Serving it up: A repeat All-Eastern Iowa selection, Caffery was the facilitator for the Beavers' 33-win season. The River Valley Conference Elite Team selection averaged 8.9 assists and 2.1 digs per set along with 50 aces and 47 blocks. The three-year starter has 2,123 career assists, 66 off the school mark.
Macy Daufeldt
School/year: West Liberty, junior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: Selected to the All-Eastern Iowa team for a third straight year, Daufeldt paced Comets in kills (4.5 per set) and was second in digs (3.2 per set). Daufeldt, who swung at a .388 clip, was second team all-state in 3A by the IGCA. The Drake University recruit enters her senior year with 1,172 kills.
Monica Morales
School/year: West Liberty, sophomore
Height/position: 5-4, libero
Serving it up: RVC Elite Team honoree and repeat first team all-Eastern Iowa selection averaged 4.8 digs per season, ninth most in 3A. She has accumulated more than 840 digs in her first two varsity seasons. Morales also served at a 92.5% rate (210 of 227) with 21 aces.
Martha Pace
School/year: West Liberty, senior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: Upper Iowa University recruit and IGCA 3A third team all-stater registered 3.6 kills and 3.0 digs per set with a .339 hitting efficiency. Pace unleashed 41 aces and served at a 93% clip for the 26-win Comets. All-RVC Elite Team selection closed her career with 1,125 kills and 858 digs.
Carly Puffer
School/year: Wilton, junior
Height/position: 6-0, middle/outside hitter
Serving it up: The third team all-stater and RVC Elite Team selection recorded 3.8 kills and 2.7 digs per set while hitting at a .403 clip. Puffer had 79 blocks, among the top 12 in 2A. She also tied for the team in aces with 59. Puffer has 160 blocks for her career and is 14 kills shy of 500.
Kylee Sanders
School/year: Louisa-Muscatine, senior
Height/position: 5-10, middle/outside hitter
Serving it up: A second team all-area selection last year, Sanders was a first team all-SEISC South Division choice and first team all-district in 2A. The University of Northern Iowa softball signee averaged 4.9 kills, 2.2 digs and 1.2 blocks per set while hitting at a .288 efficiency.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position
Brooklyn Buysse;West Liberty;5-5;sophomore;setter
Tenley Cavanagh;Maquoketa;5-8;junior;setter
Natalie Ehlinger;Maquoketa;5-8;senior;outside hitter
Isabel Hansen;Prince of Peace;5-7;senior;setter
Kaitlyn Kuhl;Easton Valley;5-10;junior;outside hitter
Mallory Lange;Wilton;5-5;junior;libero
Emma Milder;Columbus Community;5-3;senior;libero
Maci Sloane;Camanche;5-11;senior;middle hitter
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Alyssa McElmeel, sr.; Alison Boeckmann, sr. Camanche: Emryson Seeser, sr.; Aubrey Carstensen, jr. Durant: Brooklyn Bullard, sr. Easton Valley: Dana Carlson, jr.; Paige Thines, sr. Louisa-Muscatine: McKenna Hohenadel, jr. Maquoketa: Addie Bowman, sr.; Madilyn Lemke, sr.; Carly Davis, jr. Northeast: Alyssa Fowler, so.; Ellie Rickertsen, jr. Prince of Peace: Lilly Isenhour, jr.; Paige Kuehl, sr. Tipton: Kelly Lieser, sr.; Hailey Stewart, sr. West Liberty: Averi Goodale, sr.; Rylee Goodale, so.; Isabel Morrison, sr. Wilton: Alexa Garvin, jr.; Peyton Souhrada, jr.
