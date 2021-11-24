Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team

Iowa player of year
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty
Named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association co-player of the year, the Drake signee and senior outside hitter powered West Liberty to 39 victories and a Class 3A state runner-up finish earlier this month. She was named to the IGCA's Elite team and player of the year in 3A.
Daufeldt was exceptional at the state tournament, compiling 33 kills in a state quarterfinal win over Mount Vernon, a tournament-record 37 in a semifinal victory over top-ranked Davenport Assumption and 21 in the finale against West Delaware. She was named captain of the 3A all-tournament team.
For the season, the 6-footer hit at a .440 efficiency and led the state regardless of classification with 639 kills (5.97 per set). The River Valley Conference Elite team selection averaged 3.34 digs per set, served at almost a 90% clip and led the team with 42 blocks. She closed her career with a school-record 1,819 kills.
First team
Name, School;Height;Year;Position;Noteworthy
Brooklyn Buysse, West Liberty;5-6;jr.;Setter;IGCA Class 3A third team all-stater and all-RVC Elite, she registered 9.5 assists and 2.1 digs per set while serving at 93% rate for 39-5 Comets
Ella Caffery, Wilton;5-10;sr.;Setter;Northwest Missouri State recruit was 2A second team all-stater after averaging 9.4 assists per set and closed four-year run with school-best 3,006 assists
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty;6-0;sr.;Outside hitter;State leader in kills with nearly 6 per set and a .440 efficiency, Drake signee led Comets to 39 wins and a state runner-up finish in Class 3A
Kelsey Drake, Wilton;5-10;sr.;Middle/outside hitter;Class 2A first team all-state by IGCA, she recorded 4.7 kills and 2.6 digs per set while hitting at a .421 clip and helping Wilton to 36 wins
Kaitlyn Kuhl, Easton Valley;5-10;sr.;Outside hitter;IGCA 1A all-district and all-Tri Rivers East spurred River Hawks to regional final with 3.2 kills and 2.5 digs per set, 267/283 serving
Lindsy Massner, Wapello;5-7;sr.;Middle hitter;Class 1A all-district by IGCA and SEISC North player of year, fueled 26-win Arrows in kills (256), blocks (41) and aces (60)
Monica Morales, West Liberty;5-4;jr.;Libero;Class 3A third team all-state by IGCA and RVC All-Elite team, she posted state-best 6.2 digs per set and was 94.4% serving with team-best 59 aces
Carly Puffer, Wilton;6-1;sr.;Middle hitter;Class 2A first team all-state by IGCA and RVC All-Elite team, she recorded 3.2 kills and 2.2 digs per set. Her 64 blocks ranked third in RVC South
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position;Noteworthy
Sophie Buysse, West Liberty;5-6;fr.;Outside hitter;Class 3A all-tournament at state, she was second on team in kills (214) and third in digs (352)
Dana Carlson, Easton Valley;5-8;sr.;Setter/right side;Class 1A all-district choice put up 4.5 assists and 1.3 digs per set with a team-high 43 aces
Alexa Garvin, Wilton;5-6;sr.;Outside hitter;RVC South All-Conference and 2A all-district, she averaged 1.5 kills and 2.2 digs per set and served at 95%
Shannon Head, Durant;5-6;sr.;Setter/right side;RVC South All-Conference, team-high 290 assists, third in kills (106) and second in digs (184)
Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace;5-10;sr.;Middle hitter;IGCA 1A all-district choice and unanmious Tri-Rivers East selection, averaged 2.6 kills and 3 digs per set
McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine;5-6;sr.;Setter;Class 2A all-district and all-SEISC North, she had 321 assists (6.2 per set) and was 181 of 187 serving
Jackie Miller, Maquoketa;6-0;sr.;Middle hitter;Paced the Cardinals in kills (204) and blocks (52) and converted at a .330 efficiency
Serah Shafer, Wapello;5-7;sr;Setter/defensive specialist;All-SEISC North first team, team-best 327 assists, second on team with 42 aces and 175 digs
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Emily Boeckmann, so.
Camanche: Jamie Robertson, sr.
Columbus Community: Lily Coil, fr.; Victoria Howell, jr.
Durant: Isabelle DeLong, so.
Easton Valley: Hadley Farrell, fr.; Mikayla Mitchell, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Kaylee Corbin, sr.
Maquoketa: Tenley Cavanagh, sr.; Carley Davis, sr.; CJ Yeager, sr.
Northeast: Alyssa Fowler, jr.; Ellie Rickertsen, sr.
Prince of Peace: Shannon Kenneavy, jr.; Sarah Moeller, jr.
Tipton: Claire Montgomery, fr.; Avary Calonder, so.
Wapello: Emily Hemphill, so.; Patricia Hank, sr.; Morgan Richenberger, sr.
West Liberty: Rylee Goodale, jr.; Mylei Henderson, sr.
Wilton: Taylor Drayfahl, jr.; Mallory Lange, sr.; Peyton Souhrada, sr.