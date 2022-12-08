Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team

Player of the year

Brooklyn Buysse, West Liberty

Buysse has been the quarterback of West Liberty's attack the past three seasons. The 5-foot-8 setter finished her career with 2,742 assists, 290 kills and 117 aces for the Comets. She was part of a Class 3A state runner-up team as a junior and a state tournament squad this fall.

A second team all-state recipient in 3A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Buysse was first team all-district and first team all-conference in the River Valley. She finished her career as a three-time All-RVC performer.

This season, Buysse averaged 9.1 assists per set (912 total), which ranked among the top 20 in the state regardless of class. She recorded just more than a kill per set and had a robust hitting efficiency of .505.

“She really learned through the years how to keep a defense off balance,” West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan. “She knew when it was a good time to go after her own kill, but that also created some openings for our hitters because the defense would also focus on her as an offensive threat.”

First team

Brooklyn Biddle;Calamus-Wheatland;Sophomore;Outside hitter;Selected to the Tri-Rivers East Division first team and all-district in 1A by the IGCA, Biddle led a 20-win Warriors squad in kills (238), digs (306) and service aces (53). She was third in the conference in aces and fourth in kills.

Sophie Buysse;West Liberty;Senior;Outside hitter;Team leader in kills (313, 3.1 per set and .254 efficiency), Buysse was first team all-district by the IGCA and first team All-River Valley Conference. She averaged 3.3 digs per set, second best on the team, and uncorked 38 aces with a 92% serve efficiency.

Avary Calonder;Tipton;Junior;Outside/middle hitter;First team all-district in 3A by the IGCA and second team All-RVC South, Calonder led the Tigers in kills (232) and was second in digs (189) and aces (33). Also a member of the swim team, Calonder had season-high 16 kills in a match against West Branch.

Taylor Drayfahl;Wilton;Senior;Libero;An all-stater on the softball diamond, she was the catalyst of Wilton's back row. Named first team all-district in 2A and first team all-RVC, she had 402 digs (4.7 per set). She recorded 34 aces and served at a 92% clip. Drayfahl finished her career with 635 digs.

Alyssa Fowler;Northeast;Senior;Middle hitter;A first team All-RVC North choice, Fowler was among the top blockers in the conference with 58. She also had 105 kills and a .226 hitting efficiency for the Rebels, who finished with a 16-13 record. Fowler had a season-high six blocks in a five-set win over Cascade.

Emily Hemphill;Wapello;Junior;Outside hitter;Unanimous first team All-SEISC North and first team all-district in 1A, Hemphill recorded 232 kills (2.8 per set) along with 277 digs and 56 aces. She ranked among the top four in the SEISC North in kills, aces and digs as the Arrows finished third in the conference.

Monica Morales;West Liberty;Senior;Libero;First team All-RVC, all-district and second team all-state, Morales led 3A in digs (650 total, 6.5 per set) and finished her career with 2,144 digs. The two-time all-state choice also registered 35 aces with a 94.4% serving efficiency for a state tournament team.

Second team

Emily Boeckmann;Calamus-Wheatland;Junior;Outside hitter;A second team selection in the Tri-Rivers East, Boeckmann was second on team in kills (215), digs (295) and third in service aces (34).

Kaylee Coss;Wilton;Junior;Setter;Second team All-RVC South performer averaged more than nine assists per set (623 total) with 187 digs and was 257 of 268 serving (95.9%) with 21 aces.

Kinsey Drake;Wilton;Sophomore;Outside hitter;Finished the season with 227 kills (2.6 per set) along with 301 digs and 24 aces with 95% serve success. She was honorable mention All-RVC South.

Hadley Farrell;Easton Valley;Sophomore;Outside hitter/setter;First team all-district in 1A and a second-team selection in the Tri-Rivers East Division, she had a team-high 158 kills along with 116 assists, 19 aces and 18 blocks.

Shannon Kenneavy;Clinton Prince of Peace;Senior;Setter/right side;A first team all-conference choice in the Tri-Rivers East, she distributed 428 assists (4.8 per set), second on team in digs (268) and third in kills (84) and blocks (29).

Ava Morrison;West Liberty;Sophomore;Right-side hitter;Recorded 233 kills (2.3 per set with a .306 efficiency) and earned second team All-RVC South Division accolades. She had the fifth best hitting efficiency in the conference.

Katelyn Toft;Durant;Sophomore;Middle hitter;A second team All-RVC South recipient, she had 126 kills (1.7 per set and .270 efficiency), 52 blocks and 26 aces. She ranked second in the RVC South in solo blocks.

Joazalynn Zaiser;Wilton;Senior;Outside/middle hitter;Averaged 2.5 kills per set with a .215 efficiency for a Wilton squad that finished 23-11. Ninth in the RVC South in kills, Zaiser also posted 62 digs and 22 blocks.

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Courtney Knoche, jr.; Kahlie Hill, jr.; Erica Will, so.

Camanche: Grace Sanderson, sr.

Columbus: Victoria Howell, sr.; Isabelle Lagunas, sr.

Durant: Isabelle DeLong, jr.; Layla Streeter, jr.

Maquoketa: Jordan Armbruster, jr.; Clare Hackman, sr.

Northeast: Clare Mulholland, so.; Leah Mangelsen, so.

Prince of Peace: Sarah Moeller, sr.

Tipton: Carly Langberg, jr.; Paycee Sorgenfrey, fr.

Wapello: Jacie Hoeg, jr.; Tyra Lanz, jr.; Olyvia Malone, sr.; Quinn Veach, sr.

West Liberty: Rylee Goodale, sr.; McKinzie Akers, sr.; Maelyn Wainwright, jr.

Wilton: Olivia Oveson, sr.