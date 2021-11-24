Quad-Cities All-Metro volleyball team

Iowa player of year
Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley
The University of Evansville signee had a month, season and career to remember. Captain of the Class 5A all-tournament team at state, Ruff led the Spartans to their first state volleyball championship in program history.
The 5-foot-8 setter recorded 950 assists (10 per set) in leading PV to a 33-4 mark and a fourth Mississippi Athletic Conference title. She was named MAC player of the year for a second straight year, Elite Team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for a second time, 5A player of the year and recently a second team all-American by AVCA.
Ruff, a four-year starter, closed her career with a Quad-Cities-best 3,262 assists. She also recorded 830 career digs, 265 kills and 105 blocks.
Illinois player of year
Ella Ramsay, Moline
The Loyola University Chicago signee was dominant all season long, leading Moline to a perfect 14-0 record in the Western Big 6 and earning first team all-conference honors. All 14 conference wins were in straight sets.
Ramsay played all six rotations and helped bring the Maroons their first regional title since 2010 with a team-high 285 kills and 67 service aces this season. She also played a critical role on defense with 147 digs.
The senior outside hitter was a four-year varsity starter that closed her high school career with just under 800 kills. Ramsay wants to eventually attend medical school so she can work towards being an OB-GYN.
First team
Name, School;Height;Year;Position;Noteworthy
Emily Allison, Rock Island;5-9;Sr;Outside hitter;First team all-Big 6 after leading Rock Island to first regional title since 2013. She racked up a team-high 237 kills and 27 aces along with 181 digs and 18 blocks
Hannah Copeland, Geneseo;6-1;Sr.;Middle blocker; Signed to play at the University of Missouri-St Louis, first team all-Big 6 choice ended season with a team-high 87 total blocks and 266 kills along with 176 digs
Bri Gartner, Assumption;5-5;Sr.;Libero;Headed to play at UW-Platteville, the 3A second team all-stater anchored Knights' back row. She averaged 3.8 digs per set and served at 91% clip
Ella McLaughlin, North Scott;5-11;Sr.;Outside hitter;Second team all-stater in 4A, four-year starter was top five in MAC in kills (315) and digs (303). She had 917 kills, 791 digs for her career
Ella Ramsay, Moline;6-1;Sr.;Middle/outside hitter;Signed to play at Loyola University Chicago, the six-rotation senior led Moline with 285 kills and 67 aces. She also contributed 147 digs and 44 blocks for Big 6 champions
Kora Ruff, Pleasant Valley;5-8;Sr.;Setter;Second team all-American by AVCA and Iowa Class 5A player of year by IGCA, she averaged 10 assists and 2.6 digs per set in leading PV to state title
A.J. Schubert, Assumption;6-1;Jr.;Opposite hitter;Second team all-state choice in 3A by IGCA and all-tournament at state, southpaw led MAC in kills (416) and aces (86) in leading Knights to semifinals
Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley;6-1;Outside hitter;Jr.;First team all-state in 5A by IGCA and all-tournament at state, she led PV with 297 kills (3.2 per set). She had 38 kills in three state tourney matches
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position;Noteworthy
Caylee Brandes, Moline;6-0;Jr.;Middle hitter;First team all-Big 6 member led the Maroons with 47 blocks and was second on the team with 157 kills
Chloe Cline, Pleasant Valley;6-0;Jr.;Middle hitter;Evansville recruit and 5A second team all-stater was third in MAC in blocks (72), hitting efficiency (.330) and fifth in kills (253)
Grace Graham, North Scott;5-10;Sr.;Middle hitter;First team all-MAC selection tied for league lead in blocks (77), second in aces (46) and fifth in hitting efficiency (.298)
Grace Gustafson, Rock Island;5-9;Sr.;Opposite hitter;First team all-Big 6 who was a force at the net, leading the team with 24 total blocks and finishing second with 143 kills
Makayla Howard, Clinton;5-9;Jr.;Outside hitter;First team all-MAC choice and six rotation player was second in league in kills per set (3.8) and averaged 2.8 digs per set
Colleen Kenney, Alleman;5-4;Sr.;Libero;First team all-Big 6 member was one of the best defenders in the conference. She averaged 6.6 digs per set during her senior campaign
Carly Rolf, Assumption;5-9;Sr.;Setter;Division II Rockhurst signee was first team all-MAC and honorable mention all-state after averaging 9.4 assists and 2.1 digs per set
Livia Thomsen, Pleasant Valley;5-6;Sr.;Libero;Class 5A second team all-stater by IGCA, she was at the top of the MAC in digs (405) and second in serve efficiency (97.1%)
Honorable mention
Alleman: Clair Hulke, so.; Anne VanDeHeede, sr.
Assumption: Ava Harris-Shepard, jr.; Maggie Johnson, so.; Anna Strajack, sr.
Bettendorf: Chloe Bell, jr.; Katylin Sowards, sr.; Izzy VanDeWiele, jr.
Central DeWitt: Allie Meadows, sr.; Ava Morris, sr.; Elaina Schroeder, sr.
Clinton: Jamie Greenwalt, sr.; Payton Luett, sr.
Davenport Central: Lilly Campbell, sr.; Delaney Graves, jr.; Noelle Smith, sr.
Davenport North: Kaiyla Stuckel, sr.
Davenport West: Abbigail Raes, sr.; Sydney Westerhof, so.
Geneseo: Lauren Johnsen, sr.
Moline: Carly Rouse, sr.; Megan DePoorter, sr.; Rylie Frazelle, sr.; Sam Veto, jr.
Muscatine: Hannah Jansen, so.; Ashlyn McGinnis, sr.
North Scott: Lauren Golinghorst, jr.; Scout Kirshy, sr.; Alexis Richards, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Molly Albrecht, so.; Arra Cottrell, sr.; Alexa Frankel, sr.
Rock Island: Addie Bomelyn, so.; Bella Allison, sr.; Sienna Mikaio, jr.; Kayla Rice, jr.
United Township: Brooklyn Vanopdorp, sr.; Lillian Severtsgaard, so.