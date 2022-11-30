Quad-Cities All-Metro volleyball team

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa player of year

Ava Schubert, Assumption

Signed to continue her volleyball career at Division I Tennessee Tech University, Schubert powered Assumption to a 33-7 record and its first state championship in program history.

The 6-foot right-side hitter averaged 3.5 kills and two digs per set and hit at a .305 efficiency for the season. She also was Assumption’s leader in service aces with 65. Schubert was named the MAC player of the year for a second time in her career, selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's nine-player Elite Team and was captain of the all-tournament team at state.

Schubert, who had a season-high 22 kills in a state quarterfinal win over Osage, closed her career with a school-record 1,433 kills along with 885 digs, 241 aces and 208 blocks.

Illinois player of year

Megan DePoorter, Moline

Off to play volleyball at Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, DePoorter was the catalyst in the back row for a Moline program which has won 34 straight Western Big 6 Conference matches. Named the conference's most valuable player, the 5-foot-5 libero accumulated a team-high 487 digs and unleashed 40 service aces. "She has such a good mind and is so intelligent about the game," Moline coach Jenna Laxton said.

DePoorter, a member of the Iowa Select program which captured a national championship last summer, led the Maroons to a second straight Big 6 crown and a Class 4A regional championship. She helped Moline advance to a sectional final for the first time since 2005.

First team

Name, School;Height;Year;Position;Noteworthy

Chloe Cline, Pleasant Valley;6-1;Sr.;Middle hitter;Evansville signee is an AVCA second team all-American, IGCA Class 5A first team all-stater, all-district and all-MAC. She averaged 2.8 kills per set to go along with 71 blocks and 36 aces.

Megan DePoorter, Moline;5-5;Sr.;Libero;Big 6 Conference MVP and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville recruit was among top five in Class 4A with 487 digs for a Sweet 16 team which won 26 matches and was unbeaten in league play.

Abbey Hayes, North Scott;6-0;So.;Outside hitter;In her first varsity season, she was an IGCA Class 4A first team all-stater, all-tournament at state, all-district and all-MAC. She registered a team-best 3.8 kills and 2 digs per set.

Kayla Rice, Rock Island;5-6;Sr.;Outside hitter;Recorded a team-high 263 kills to charge the Rocks to their second straight regional title. The first team all-WB6 member also tallied 193 digs, 38 aces and 13 blocks and played all six rotations.

Siena Roethler, Pleasant Valley;5-10;Sr.;Setter;IGCA Class 5A second team all-stater and first team all-MAC selection piloted PV to a state runner-up finish. She averaged 9.6 assists and 2.2 digs per set along with 45 blocks and 28 aces.

Ava Schubert, Assumption;6-0;Sr.;Right side hitter;MAC player of year was IGCA All-State Elite Team selection and captain of Class 3A all-tournament team. She paced Knights in kills and aces, was second in digs and third in blocks.

Sam Veto, Moline;5-11;Sr.;Middle hitter;Selected first team all-WB6 after compiling a team-high 76 blocks and adding 178 kills for the league champions. She patrolled the middle for a team which reached the Class 4A sectional final.

Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley;6-1;Sr.;Outside hitter;Marquette University basketball signee was IGCA Class 5A first team all-stater, first team all-district and all-MAC. She compiled team-best 2.9 kills per set along with 2.5 digs and 32 aces.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Position;Noteworthy

Caylee Brandes, Moline;5-10;Sr.;Outside hitter;First team all-WB6 member for second straight season after leading the Maroons with 262 kills. She also added 55 blocks and 39 aces.

Carley Bredar, North Scott;5-4;Sr.;Libero;Second team all-MAC performer was catalyst in back row for a state semifinal team, averaging 3.6 digs per set. She also served at a 95% clip.

Mari Churchill, Rock Island;5-4;Jr.;Setter;First team all-WB6 member collected a team-high 402 assists along with tallying 27 aces and 155 digs as Rocks won a regional title.

Ava Harris-Shepard, Assumption;5-10;Sr.;Middle hitter;First team all-MAC choice was second in league with 90 blocks and averaged 2 kills per set while hitting at a .367 clip.

Makayla Howard, Clinton;5-9;Sr.;Outside hitter;First team all-MAC, all-district and 4A honorable mention all-state, she averaged 4 kills and 3.2 digs per set along with 36 aces.

Ellie Schubert, Assumption;5-9;So.;Setter;IGCA Class 3A second team all-stater averaged 10.2 assists and 1.7 digs per set. Recorded a 3A state-tourney record 63 assists in quarterfinals.

Izzy Van De Wiele, Pleasant Valley;6-5;Sr.;Middle hitter;Western Kentucky recruit led MAC with 99 blocks. She had 25 kills and 18 blocks in three matches at 5A state tourney.

Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, Geneseo;6-0;Sr.;Outside hitter;First team all-WB6 member tallied 123 kills and 35 blocks. Had a team-high five kills in the Maple Leafs' regional semifinal. 

Honorable mention

Alleman: Clair Hulke, jr.; Iris Reynolds, sr.

Assumption: Ellah Derrer, fr.; Dru Dorsey, so.; Maggie Johnson, jr.; Izzy Krogman, sr.

Bettendorf: Chloe Bell, sr.; Ellie Erpelding, sr.; Lillie Petersen, sr.; Olivia Wiley, sr.

Central DeWitt: Mia Braddock, sr.; Isabelle Pierce, jr.

Clinton: Ashytn Dohrn, sr.; Amelia Tubbs, jr.; Rylee Wisor, sr.

Davenport Central: Jillian Darland, jr.; Addyson Miguel, fr.; Stella Smith, so.

Davenport North: Addison Miller, jr.; Zelly Muhammad, so.

Davenport West: Halee Clare, sr.; Alexandria Petersen, sr.

Geneseo: Alysia Perez, jr.; Lizzie Rapps, fr.

Moline: Maddie Determan, so; Ayla Jenkins, jr.; Darien Sanders, sr.

Muscatine: Hannah Jansen, jr.; Brylee Seaman, jr.; Avery Schroeder, jr.

North Scott: Kaci Johnson, jr.; Nora Ralfs, jr.; Emma Schermerhorn, jr.; Sydney Skarich, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Molly Albrecht, jr.; Emily Goodpaster, sr.

Rock Island: Addie Bomelyn, jr.; Sienna Mikaio, sr.

United Township: Ella Harris, sr.; Lillian Severtsgaard, jr.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools.

