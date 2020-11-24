Quad-Cities All-Metro volleyball team

Serving it up: Second team all-conference and honorable mention all-state by IGCA, Costello accumulated nearly 1,300 assists and 400 digs the past two seasons as the Knights' facilitator. She averaged 10 assists and 2.1 digs per set with 21 aces for a Class 3A state semifinal squad.

Riley Deere

School/year: Bettendorf, senior

Height/position: 5-7, libero

Serving it up: Missed the final several weeks of the season with an injury, but was a pivotal piece of the Bulldogs' defense through mid-October. The first team all-MAC selection averaged 4.2 digs per set and was 102 of 118 serving. Deere recorded nearly 550 digs the past two years.

Makayla Howard

School/year: Clinton, sophomore

Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter

Serving it up: The athletic outside emerged as team's go-to hitter in her first varsity season, having more than double the attacks of anyone else on the roster. The first team all-MAC selection led River Queens in kills, blocks and aces. Her 3.2 kills per set ranked third in the conference.