Quad-Cities All-Metro volleyball team

First team
Kora Ruff (C)
School/year: Pleasant Valley, junior
Height/position: 5-8, setter
Serving it up: Named to the IGCA all-state Elite Team, Ruff propelled PV to the Class 5A state semifinals for a second straight season. The MAC player of the year averaged 10 assists and 3.4 digs per set. Division I prospect heads into senior season with school-record 2,312 assists and 580 digs.
Chloe Cline
School/year: Pleasant Valley, sophomore
Height/position: 6-0, middle hitter
Serving it up: First team all-MAC, all-district and honorable mention all-state selection by IGCA, Cline averaged a team-best 3.2 kills per set and was third in conference with .344 hitting efficiency. She led state semifinal squad in blocks with 37 and served at almost a 93% success rate.
Annabelle Costello
School/year: Assumption, senior
Height/position: 5-4, setter
Serving it up: Second team all-conference and honorable mention all-state by IGCA, Costello accumulated nearly 1,300 assists and 400 digs the past two seasons as the Knights' facilitator. She averaged 10 assists and 2.1 digs per set with 21 aces for a Class 3A state semifinal squad.
Riley Deere
School/year: Bettendorf, senior
Height/position: 5-7, libero
Serving it up: Missed the final several weeks of the season with an injury, but was a pivotal piece of the Bulldogs' defense through mid-October. The first team all-MAC selection averaged 4.2 digs per set and was 102 of 118 serving. Deere recorded nearly 550 digs the past two years.
Makayla Howard
School/year: Clinton, sophomore
Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter
Serving it up: The athletic outside emerged as team's go-to hitter in her first varsity season, having more than double the attacks of anyone else on the roster. The first team all-MAC selection led River Queens in kills, blocks and aces. Her 3.2 kills per set ranked third in the conference.
Ella McLaughlin
School/year: North Scott, junior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: One of the team's most versatile players, the Class 4A second team all-state choice led Lancers with 3.43 kills per set and was among the team leaders in digs at 3.44 per set. A three-year varsity contributor and first team all-MAC recipient, she helped North Scott reach the state tournament.
A.J. Schubert
School/year: Assumption, sophomore
Height/position: 6-1, right-side hitter
Serving it up: Southpaw averaged a MAC-best 4.6 kills per set and was named first team all-conference, all-district and 3A first team all-state by IGCA. Schubert, all-tournament at state, has racked up more than 650 kills and nearly 500 digs in two state tournament seasons for the Knights.
Emily Wood
School/year: Pleasant Valley, senior
Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter
Serving it up: Four-year starter was a first team all-MAC, 5A second team all-state and all-district recipient. The Iowa State University softball signee averaged 2.6 kills and 2.5 digs per set along with a team-high 27 service aces. Wood finished career with 678 kills and 853 digs.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position
Lilly Campbell;Davenport Central;5-9;junior;setter/middle hitter
Arra Cottrell;Pleasant Valley;6-1;junior;outside hitter
Bri Gartner;Assumption;5-5;junior;libero
Grace Graham;North Scott;5-10;junior;outside/middle hitter
Ava Morris;Central DeWitt;5-11;junior;right-side hitter
Kaylynn Salyars;Muscatine;5-7;senior;setter
Annie Stotlar;Bettendorf;5-11;senior;outside hitter
Layne Wright;Davenport North;5-11;senior;outside hitter
Honorable mention
Assumption: Maggie Johnson, fr.; Emma Schubert, sr.; Claire Smith, sr.
Bettendorf: Ellie Aanestad, sr.; Grace Gasper, sr.
Central DeWitt: Morgan Machovec, sr.; Elaina Schroeder, jr.
Clinton: Jamie Greenwalt, jr.; Rylie Mussman, sr.
Davenport Central: Morgan Barker, jr.; Destiny Jones, sr.
Davenport North: Halle Walkup, sr.; Olivia Falborg, jr.; Rileigh Antle, sr.
Davenport West: Molly Daily, sr.; Abigail Raes, jr.
Muscatine: Aricka Ramser, sr.; Olivia Harmon, sr.
North Scott: Scout Kirshy, sr.; Olivia Young, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Livia Thomsen, jr.; Halle Vice, so.
