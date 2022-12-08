Quad Cities All-Western Illinois Volleyball Team

Player of the year

McKenna Blackwell, Sherrard

The senior outside hitter earned unanimous first-team all-conference honors in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, posting a team-best 336 kills and 41 service aces along with 171 digs (second on the team) and 25 blocks. Her efforts helped the Tigers repeat as conference champions, capture their first IHSA regional championship in 12 years and a second consecutive season of 30 wins or more.

Blackwell, the school's career leader in kills, was selected to participate in the eighth annual Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Game. It is the second consecutive season Blackwell has been named the All-Western Illinois player of the year.

First team

Rachel Bowers;Orion;Junior;Outside hitter;A unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West pick, she led the Class 2A regional champion Chargers with 310 kills and 59 aces to go with 180 digs and 31 blocks.

Brooklyn Brennan;Fulton;Junior;Setter/outside;A unanimous first-team All-Northwest Upstate Illini South pick, she led the 1A regional finalists with 340 assists, 190 kills and 59 aces and was second on the team with 244 digs.

Kennedy Buck;Erie-Prophetstown;Junior;Setter/outside;Named first-team All-Three Rivers West and was the Panthers' co-Most Valuable Player, tallying 640 assists to go with 225 digs, 109 kills, 47 blocks and 25 service aces.

Kaylee Celus;Annawan;Junior;Outside/setter;Named first-team All-Lincoln Trail as well as the conference Most Valuable Player, she notched team highs of 346 kills and 72 aces along with 178 digs, 129 assists and 24 blocks.

Lauren Copeland;Sherrard;Senior;Setter;A unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West selection, she tallied 801 assists and set a single-match record with 43 assists in the Tigers' three-set regional title-clinching win over Rockridge.

Chloe Strachan;Rockridge;Junior;Outside;The first-team All-Three Rivers West standout posted a team-best 285 kills and was second with 32 aces, adding 188 digs and 37 blocks for the 2A regional finalists.

Ragi Young;Wethersfield;Junior;Setter;The first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference standout tallied 570 assists and 140 digs to go with 71 kills, 40 blocks and 20 aces for the Class 1A regional champions.

Second team

Lacey Eissens;West Carroll;Senior;Outside hitter;Earned first-team All-Northwest Upstate Illini West honors with a team-high 276 kills and a second-best 385 digs to go with 33 blocks and 22 aces.

Madi Frieden;Mercer County;Senior;Libero;The first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honoree led the 2A regional finalists with 332 digs and 54 aces. She set a single-season record for digs and is school's career leader in service aces.

Avery Knupp;Orion;Sophomore;Outside hitter;The first-team All-Three Rivers West pick tallied 227 kills, 174 digs, 49 aces and 17 blocks for the conference runners-up and 2A regional champions.

Gabriella McPeek;Mercer County;Junior;Middle hitter;Earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors with team highs of 216 kills and 30 blocks to go with 67 digs and 46 service aces.

Tori Moshure;West Carroll;Senior;Setter;Earned second-team All-NUIC West honors with 595 assists and 179 digs, adding 53 kills, 33 blocks and 26 aces for the conference runners-up.

Miraya Pessman;Fulton;Sophomore;Setter/outside;The second-team All-NUIC South pick enjoyed a strong all-around season, finishing second on the team with 302 assists and third with 230 digs to go with 132 kills and 36 aces.

Bella VanOpdorp;Annawan;Sophomore;Setter/Right side;A first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick, she notched a team-high 471 assists and was second with 178 digs and 68 aces, adding 91 kills for the 1A regional finalists.

Kendall Vincent;Wethersfield;Sophomore;Outside hitter;The first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick led the 1A regional champions with 203 kills and 270 digs, and was second on the squad with 38 service aces.

Honorable mention

Annawan: Tyra Jones, fr.; Olivia Goodley, jr.; Lainy Manuel, jr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Lauren Abbott, fr.; Aylah Jones, sr.; Jamie Neumiller, so.

Fulton: Ava Bowen, jr.; Reese Dykstra, jr.; Resse Germann, so.; Annaka Hackett, jr.

Galva: Libby Anderson, sr.; Lexi Stone, sr.; Ava Strom, jr.

Kewanee: Emma Crofton, sr.; Nevyah Lewis, sr.; Makaela Salisbury, sr.; Avery Yepsen, jr.

Mercer County: Maddie Hofmann, jr.; Molly Hofmann, so.; Brylee Marston, jr.

Morrison: Jordan Eads, jr.

Orion: Kennedy DeBaillie, so.; Emily Hickerson, jr.; Lainey Kunert, so.; Grace Passno, jr.

Ridgewood: Mya Brown, jr.

Riverdale: Alivia Bark, sr.; Breckin DeLaRosa, so.; Carrieanne Hungate, jr.; Tara Smith, sr.

Rockridge: Cierra Bush, sr.; Laina Nelson, sr.; Hanna Rusk, sr.

Sherrard: Grace Bohnert, fr.; Kaitlynn DeBlock, jr.; Eva Zimmerman, jr.

West Carroll: Kendal Asay, sr.; Alee Schleuning, sr.

Wethersfield: Kennady Anderson, jr.; Cora Hodge, jr.