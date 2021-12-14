Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois volleyball team

Player of the year
McKenna Blackwell, Sherrard
The junior outside hitter was unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West Division, finished with team-highs of 254 kills and 272 digs and was second on the squad with 48 aces and third with 29 blocks. Blackwell helped lead the Tigers to the TRAC West championship and an IHSA Class 2A regional final. Sherrard finished with 32 wins, which tied a single-season school record.
First team
Brooklyn Brennan;Fulton;Sophomore;Setter/OH;The All-Northwest Upstate Illini South Division standout had a well-rounded season for the Steamers, finishing with 253 assists, 190 digs, 112 kills, 61 aces and 10 blocks.
Kennedy Buck;Erie-Prophetstown;Sophomore;Setter/OH;A first-team All-Three Rivers West selection, she led the Panthers with 205 kills and was second in both assists (264) and digs (204), adding 25 aces and 23 blocks.
Kaylee Celus;Annawan;Sophomore;Setter/OH;Earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors after posting 258 kills and 293 assists to go with a team-best 72 aces, 166 digs and 14 blocks.
Avery Knupp;Orion;Freshman;Middle hitter;A first-team All-Three Rivers West standout, she tallied a team-best 249 kills and 60 aces to go with 252 digs and 12 blocks in her debut season.
Morgan McClain;Rockridge;Senior;Setter;The unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West selection dished out 518 assists and recorded 170 digs to go with 54 kills, 30 aces and 10 blocks.
Kierney McDonald;Rockridge;Senior;Middle hitter;Off to play at UW-Platteville, unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West selection led Rockets to a single-season record 24 wins with her team-best 226 kills and 58 blocks.
Kacie Swanson;Sherrard;Senior;Libero;The first-team All-Three Rivers West standout led the 2A regional finalists with 463 digs and 61 service aces and also chipped in 63 assists.
Second team
Caitlyn Baele; Annawan;Senior;Outside hitter;Turned in a solid all-around season with 401 assists, 187 digs, 127 kills, 47 aces and 21 blocks
Kendal Bennison;Kewanee;Senior;Setter;Earned second-team All-Three Rivers East honors, 409 assists, 110 digs, 66 kills, 33 aces and 14 blocks
Emma Davis;Erie-Prophetstown;Senior;Libero;The second-team All-Three Rivers West standout led the Panthers with 387 digs to go with 33 service aces.
Emma Ellenberger;Wethersfield;Sophomore;Outside hitter;Honorable-mention All-Lincoln Trail Conference had 248 kills, 160 digs, 83 assists and 32 blocks
Abby Erickson;Riverdale;Senior;Setter;Tallied 379 assists, 156 digs, 78 kills and 25 aces to earn honorable mention All-Three Rivers West
Charlotte Frere;Sherrard;Senior;Middle hitter;The second-team All-Three Rivers West pick led the conference champions with 80 blocks to go with 159 kills and 24 service aces.
Cassidy Miller;Annawan;Senior;Middle hitter;The first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference standout posted team highs of 258 kills and 46 blocks.
Raqi Young;Wethersfield;Sophomore;Setter;Honorable mention All-Lincoln Trail Conference standout tallied 401 assists, 192 digs, 51 aces and 47 kills.
Honorable mention
Annawan -- Ally Celus, sr.; Olivia Goodley, so.; Lainy Manuel, so.
Erie-Prophetstown -- Aylah Jones, jr.; Jaiden Oleson, jr.
Fulton -- Jersey Boyson, sr.; Reese Dykstra, so.; Teegan Germann, sr.; Kara Stoecker, sr.
Galva -- Sarah Kaiser, jr.; Lexi Stone, jr.; Jenna Suddeth, sr.
Kewanee -- Emma Crofton, jr.; Makaela Salisbury, jr.
Mercer County -- Kiersten Cox, sr.; Madi Frieden, jr.; Tessa Miller, sr.; Ava Ruggles, sr.
Morrison -- Jordan Eads, so.; Shelby Veltrop, sr.
Orion -- Jennie Abbott, jr.; Rachel Bowers, so.; Zoe Larkins, sr.
Ridgewood -- Brooklynn Jones, sr.; Paige Leander, sr.; Hallica Warren-Anderson, sr.
Riverdale -- Jordan Bull-Welch, sr.; Clara Lonergan, sr.; Sarah Prigge, sr.
Rockridge -- Keaton Frere, sr.; Madison Heisch, sr.; Laina Nelson, jr.
Sherrard -- Sydney Adamson, sr.; Lauren Copeland, jr.; Kaitlynn DeBlock, so.; Eva Zimmerman, so.
West Carroll -- Kendal Asay, jr.; Lacey Eissens, jr.; Lexi Law, sr.; Tori Moshure, jr.; Alee Schleuning, jr.
Wethersfield -- Kennady Anderson, so.; Kendall Vincent, fr.