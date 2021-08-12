 Skip to main content
Quad Cities Illinois All-Metro volleyball team
Quad Cities Illinois All-Metro volleyball team

Player of the year

Maggi Weller, sr., Geneseo: The Illinois State volleyball recruit was the team's most valuable player, a four-year starter, Champaign News-Gazette all-state and the catalyst of the Maple Leafs' back row defense. She averaged just more than nine digs per match and was selected to the Big 6 Conference first team and an AVCA High School All-Region selection. The school record holder in digs, Weller helped 17-2 Geneseo break the school mark for most wins in a season in back-to-back seasons.

First team

Position;Name;School;Year;Accomplishment

Outside;Emily Allison;Rock Island;Jr.;All-Big 6 second team, was Rocks' go-to option on outside before missing time late in season with injury

Outside;Abbi Barickman;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Big 6 second team and three-year starter, 148 kills (7.8 per match), 53 digs, 20 service aces, 10 blocks

Setter/hitter;Maddi Barickman;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team and three-year starter, 210 assists (11.1 per match), 55 kills, 177 digs, 37 service aces

Outside;Jade Hunter;United Township;Sr.;University of Iowa track recruit, second team all-Big 6, six-rotation player had 23 digs in season finale vs. Moline

Middle;Audrey Lamphier;Moline;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team, headed to play at Illinois Wesleyan University, team's top blocker helped Maroons to 18-3 season

Outside;Ella Ramsay;Moline;Jr.;Loyola-Chicago recruit, first team all-Big 6, Champaign News-Gazette Special Mention all-state, 19 kills in three-set match vs. Geneseo

Second team

Position;Name;School;Year

Outside;Addie Bomelyn;Rock Island;Fr.

Middle;Hannah Copeland;Geneseo;Jr.

Setter;Addie Dunker;Geneseo;Sr.

Outside;Grace Gustafson;Rock Island;Jr.

Libero;Colleen Kenney;Alleman;Jr.

Libero;Sierra Marshall;Moline;Sr.

Setter;Sophia Potter;Moline;Sr.

Tags

