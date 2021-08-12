Quad Cities Illinois All-Metro volleyball team

Player of the year

Maggi Weller, sr., Geneseo: The Illinois State volleyball recruit was the team's most valuable player, a four-year starter, Champaign News-Gazette all-state and the catalyst of the Maple Leafs' back row defense. She averaged just more than nine digs per match and was selected to the Big 6 Conference first team and an AVCA High School All-Region selection. The school record holder in digs, Weller helped 17-2 Geneseo break the school mark for most wins in a season in back-to-back seasons.