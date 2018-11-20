First team
Sommer Daniel (C)
School/year: Tipton, junior
Height/position: 5-8, setter/outside hitter
Serving it up: Repeat selection as all-Eastern Iowa captain, Utah recruit led Tipton to a 39-win season and state runner-up finish. Named to the River Valley Conference Elite team and captain of all-tournament squad in Class 3A at state, Daniel averaged 4.25 kills, 4.46 assists and 4.03 digs per set. She also had 54 service aces.
Macy Akers
School/year: West Liberty, senior
Height/position: 5-4, libero
Serving it up: A repeat first team all-Eastern Iowa selection, the Northern Iowa softball signee led Class 3A with 6.18 digs per set. Akers, a RVC Elite team choice, finished her career with 2,053 digs. She converted on 337 of 354 serves for 95.2 percent and collected 27 aces.
Macy Daufeldt
School/year: West Liberty, freshman
Height/position: 5-10, middle hitter
Serving it up: Averaged team-high 3.46 kills per set with a .424 efficiency for the top-10 ranked Comets. An all-RVC Elite team recipient, Daufeldt led West Liberty with 30 blocks and registered 1.5 digs per set. She had season-high 21 kills in match against Wilton.
Kortney Drake
School/year: Wilton, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: The RVC all-South Division selection averaged 2 kills and 2.25 digs per set for the Beavers, who won a school-record 36 matches. She swung at a .272 efficiency and had only 15 service miscues in 290 tries along with 42 service aces.
Kamryn Meyer
School/year: Durant, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Recorded a team-best 3.01 kills and 2.06 digs per set along with 60 blocks in helping Durant reach a Class 2A regional final. Meyer, named to the RVC's Elite Team, was the Wildcats' top attacker the past three years. She finished with 1,017 career kills.
Madilynn Parson
School/year: Camanche, senior
Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter/middle blocker
Serving it up: RVC Elite team recipient led Indians to a top-10 state ranking and a regional final in 3A. She was second in her class with 4.75 kills per set and had a .423 efficiency. Parson, also with 48 service aces and 2.4 digs per set, ended career with 1,300 kills.
Aubrey Putman
School/year: Wilton, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Western Illinois volleyball recruit led Beavers to their first state tournament in 14 seasons. The RVC Elite teamer averaged 4.3 kills and 2.6 digs per set. She hit at a .377 clip, unleashed 54 service aces and paced Wilton with 43 total blocks.
Amanda Smith
School/year: Tipton, senior
Height/position: 5-10, setter/outside hitter
Serving it up: Formed a nice 1-2 punch with Daniel in Tipton's 6-2 attack. An all-RVC Elite team selection, Smith averaged 5.13 assists, 3.04 digs and 1.63 kills per set. Chosen to all-tournament team at state, Smith was sixth in 3A with 67 service aces.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position
Anabel Blount;Prince of Peace;5-8;sophomore;outside hitter
Ella Caffery;Wilton;5-9;freshman;setter
Kamryn Chapman;Tipton;6-0;junior;middle hitter
Sydney Dennis;North Cedar;5-5;sophomore;libero
Aubrin Dittmer;Durant;6-0;senior;outside hitter
Blake Ehler;Tipton;5-10;senior;outside hitter
Hanna Nissen;Camanche;5-6;senior;setter
Martha Pace;West Liberty;5-10;sophomore;middle hitter
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Giana Michels, sr.; Lindsey Banowetz, jr. Bellevue Marquette: Sunny North, sr.; Teona Richman, sr.; Alyx Sieverding, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Sammie Flagel, jr.; Hannah Tack, jr. Camanche: Cam Carstensen, sr.; Tarah Wehde, jr.; Maci Sloane, so. Central DeWitt: Emily Swanson, sr.; Mya Cavanaugh, sr. Durant: Hannah Happ, sr.; Ruby Kappeler, sr.; Mallory Warner, sr. Easton Valley: Abby Green, sr. Maquoketa: Nell Sybesma, jr. Prince of Peace: Isabelle Hansen, so. Tipton: Jamie Kofron, sr. West Liberty: Morgan Petersen, jr. Wilton: Emily Lange, sr.