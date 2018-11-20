Try 3 months for $3

First team

Sommer Daniel (C)

School/year: Tipton, junior

Height/position: 5-8, setter/outside hitter

Serving it up: Repeat selection as all-Eastern Iowa captain, Utah recruit led Tipton to a 39-win season and state runner-up finish. Named to the River Valley Conference Elite team and captain of all-tournament squad in Class 3A at state, Daniel averaged 4.25 kills, 4.46 assists and 4.03 digs per set. She also had 54 service aces.

Macy Akers

School/year: West Liberty, senior

Height/position: 5-4, libero

Serving it up: A repeat first team all-Eastern Iowa selection, the Northern Iowa softball signee led Class 3A with 6.18 digs per set. Akers, a RVC Elite team choice, finished her career with 2,053 digs. She converted on 337 of 354 serves for 95.2 percent and collected 27 aces.

Macy Daufeldt

School/year: West Liberty, freshman

Height/position: 5-10, middle hitter

Serving it up: Averaged team-high 3.46 kills per set with a .424 efficiency for the top-10 ranked Comets. An all-RVC Elite team recipient, Daufeldt led West Liberty with 30 blocks and registered 1.5 digs per set. She had season-high 21 kills in match against Wilton.

Kortney Drake

School/year: Wilton, senior

Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter

Serving it up: The RVC all-South Division selection averaged 2 kills and 2.25 digs per set for the Beavers, who won a school-record 36 matches. She swung at a .272 efficiency and had only 15 service miscues in 290 tries along with 42 service aces.

Kamryn Meyer

School/year: Durant, senior

Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter

Serving it up: Recorded a team-best 3.01 kills and 2.06 digs per set along with 60 blocks in helping Durant reach a Class 2A regional final. Meyer, named to the RVC's Elite Team, was the Wildcats' top attacker the past three years. She finished with 1,017 career kills.

Madilynn Parson

School/year: Camanche, senior

Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter/middle blocker

Serving it up: RVC Elite team recipient led Indians to a top-10 state ranking and a regional final in 3A. She was second in her class with 4.75 kills per set and had a .423 efficiency. Parson, also with 48 service aces and 2.4 digs per set, ended career with 1,300 kills. 

Aubrey Putman

School/year: Wilton, senior

Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter

Serving it up: Western Illinois volleyball recruit led Beavers to their first state tournament in 14 seasons. The RVC Elite teamer averaged 4.3 kills and 2.6 digs per set. She hit at a .377 clip, unleashed 54 service aces and paced Wilton with 43 total blocks. 

Amanda Smith 

School/year: Tipton, senior

Height/position: 5-10, setter/outside hitter

Serving it up: Formed a nice 1-2 punch with Daniel in Tipton's 6-2 attack. An all-RVC Elite team selection, Smith averaged 5.13 assists, 3.04 digs and 1.63 kills per set. Chosen to all-tournament team at state, Smith was sixth in 3A with 67 service aces.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Position

Anabel Blount;Prince of Peace;5-8;sophomore;outside hitter

Ella Caffery;Wilton;5-9;freshman;setter

Kamryn Chapman;Tipton;6-0;junior;middle hitter

Sydney Dennis;North Cedar;5-5;sophomore;libero

Aubrin Dittmer;Durant;6-0;senior;outside hitter

Blake Ehler;Tipton;5-10;senior;outside hitter

Hanna Nissen;Camanche;5-6;senior;setter

Martha Pace;West Liberty;5-10;sophomore;middle hitter

Honorable mention

Bellevue: Giana Michels, sr.; Lindsey Banowetz, jr. Bellevue Marquette: Sunny North, sr.; Teona Richman, sr.; Alyx Sieverding, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Sammie Flagel, jr.; Hannah Tack, jr. Camanche: Cam Carstensen, sr.; Tarah Wehde, jr.; Maci Sloane, so. Central DeWitt: Emily Swanson, sr.; Mya Cavanaugh, sr. Durant: Hannah Happ, sr.; Ruby Kappeler, sr.; Mallory Warner, sr. Easton Valley: Abby Green, sr. Maquoketa: Nell Sybesma, jr. Prince of Peace: Isabelle Hansen, so. Tipton: Jamie Kofron, sr. West Liberty: Morgan Petersen, jr. Wilton: Emily Lange, sr.

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.