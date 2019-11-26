Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team

First team

Sommer Daniel (C)

School/year: Tipton, senior

Height/position: 5-9, setter/outside hitter

Serving it up: Three-time all-Eastern Iowa captain and Utah signee finished her career with 1,611 kills, 1,827 assists and 1,135 digs, believed to be first Iowa player to eclipse 1,000 in all three categories. She averaged 3.75 kills, 4.43 assists and 2.72 digs per set this season for a 32-win squad.

Emma Boleyn

School/year: North Cedar, senior

Height/position: 6-1, middle blocker

Serving it up: All-River Valley Conference Elite team performer led the state of Iowa with 165 total blocks. She averaged nearly two kills per set with a .333 hitting efficiency while going 259 of 293 serving with 35 aces.

Ella Caffery

School/year: Wilton, sophomore

Height/position: 5-10, setter/middle hitter