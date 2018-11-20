First team
Grace Tubbs (C)
School/year: Clinton, senior
Height/position: 6-5, middle hitter
Serving it up: University of Iowa signee was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year. The four-year varsity player averaged 3.2 kills per set and had a .329 efficiency for the season. Selected to Iowa Senior All-Star game, Tubbs was just outside the top 10 in Class 4A with 72 blocks.
Erica Brohm
School/year: Pleasant Valley, junior
Height/position: 6-1, middle hitter
Serving it up: Fueled the Spartans to a top-10 state ranking in 5A and share of the MAC title. The first team all-league performer averaged 3.4 kills per set and compiled 79 total blocks. Brohm had a .372 hitting efficiency and connected for 38 service aces, second best total on the team.
Ally Grothusen
School/year: Bettendorf, senior
Height/position: 6-2, outside hitter
Serving it up: South Dakota signee went from middle to outside this season and averaged team-best 2.94 kills and 2.72 digs per set. Named first team all-MAC and team MVP, the three-year starter led the Bulldogs with 36 aces and recorded 30 blocks.
Kami Knutsen
School/year: Davenport Central, senior
Height/position: 5-11, setter/right side
Serving it up: Headed to play volleyball at Division II Winona State, Knutsen averaged 8.3 assists, 3.2 digs and 1.4 kills per set. The four-year starter and first team all-MAC recipient finished her career with school-record 1,542 assists and 99 service aces.
Bella Mitchell
School/year: Moline, senior
Height/position: 5-7, setter/outside hitter
Serving it up: Returning first team all-Metro choice and first team all-Big Six, Mitchell averaged 5.46 assists, 2.76 digs and 2.26 kills per set. Headed to Division II Southern Indiana, she led the Maroons with 61 aces and sparked them to a 10-0 mark in conference play.
Emma Powell
School/year: North Scott, junior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Thrived in all six rotations for the state-ranked Lancers. She recorded 2.53 kills and 3.46 digs per set while connecting on 338 of 360 serves (93.9 percent) and 35 aces. Selected to the MAC's top team, Powell had 33 digs in a five-set match against Clinton during the regular season.
Raina Smith
School/year: Davenport Central, senior
Height/position: 6-2, outside hitter
Serving it up: Nobody averaged more kills per set in the metro than Smith. The Missouri-Kansas City recruit and first team all-MAC selection recorded 4.07 kills and 4.07 digs per set, both among the top 10 in Iowa Class 5A. She posted nearly 500 kills in the past three seasons for the Blue Devils.
Emma VanSeveren
School/year: Assumption, senior
Height/position: 5-7, libero
Serving it up: Signed to play volleyball at Division I Holy Cross, she was the catalyst of the Knights' back row defense. VanSeveren averaged 4.83 digs per set, among the top 10 in Class 3A. She also unleashed 55 aces for the Knights, who won a share of the league crown.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position
Haley Dash;Clinton;5-7;senior;libero
Sydney Elliot;Alleman;5-10;senior;outside hitter
Justyus Jackson;Davenport North;6-0;junior;middle hitter
Brooke Mulholland;Clinton;5-8;junior;setter
Lea Nelson;Assumption;5-7;senior;setter
Megan Pittington;Moline;5-10;senior;middle hitter
Kora Ruff;Pleasant Valley;5-7;freshman;setter
Kylie Welch;Assumption;5-8;junior;outside hitter
Honorable mention
Alleman: Cori Caleo, jr.; Kiah O'Neal, sr.
Assumption: Carly King, sr.; Maddy Mayeski, sr.; Emma Schubert, so.; Anna Vonderhaar, sr.
Bettendorf: Emily Sharkey, sr.; Erin McQuillen, sr.
Clinton: Molly Chapman, sr.
Davenport North: Bailey Ortega, jr.
Davenport West: Dani Reitz, sr.
Moline: Becca Ehlers, sr.; Maddie Peterson, jr.
Muscatine: Haley Jarrett, sr.; Kayla Scholz, sr.; Hannah Wieskamp, jr.
North Scott: Ella McLaughlin, fr.; Kendall McNaull, jr.; Emma Morgan, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Adrea Arthofer, sr.; Claire Bebow, jr.; Emily Wood, so.
Rock Island: Carlee Camlin, sr.; Delaney Kelley, sr.; Emma Spurgetis, sr.
United Township: Jade Hunter, so.