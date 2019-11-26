Quad-City Times All-Metro volleyball team

First team

Kora Ruff (C)

School/year: Pleasant Valley, sophomore

Height/position: 5-7, setter

Serving it up: Selected all-tournament at state after 60 assists in two matches, Ruff was facilitator for MAC champion Spartans. She was third in Iowa Class 5A with 8.94 assists per set, averaged more than 2.1 digs per set and was second on team with 39 aces. She has 1,639 assists in two seasons.

Maddi Barickman

School/year: Geneseo, junior

Height/position: 5-9, setter/right side

Serving it up: Barickman finished season with 280 assists, 177 digs, 130 kills, 41 service aces and 30 blocks. Named all-tournament at the Geneseo Invitational and first team all-Western Big Six, Barickman helped the Leafs win 26 matches and finish third in their inaugural season in the league.

Justyus Jackson

School/year: Davenport North, senior

Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter