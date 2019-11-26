You are the owner of this article.
Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois volleyball team

First team

Sarah Jacobsen (C)

School/year: Orion, senior

Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter

Serving it up: Signed to play volleyball at Illinois State, she led Chargers to 37-2 record and Class 2A super-sectional. The school's all-time kills leader with 1,330, she was unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference and selected to AVCA Region 6 all-star team. She averaged 4.3 kills per set (.364 efficiency). 

Emily Brooks

School/year: Erie-Prophetstown, junior

Height/position: 5-9, middle blocker

Serving it up: A six-rotation player, Brooks averaged team-best 3.2 kills and 2.7 digs per set. Named team MVP and unanimous first team all-TRAC East Division, she was team leader with 62 blocks and served at 93% clip. 

Kylie Collachia

School/year: Fulton, junior

Height/position: 5-10, setter

Serving it up: In her second season as a starter, Collachia broke Fulton's single-season record for assists with 760. The unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference selection was second on team with 248 digs and posted 25 aces.

Mackenzie Grafton

School/year: Orion, senior

Height/position: 6-0, outside hitter

Serving it up: The all-TRAC selection unleashed a school-record 93 service aces for the conference co-champion Chargers. Signed to play at Division II Lewis University, she recorded 3.2 kills per set (.281 efficiency) and 281 digs.

Lauren McMillin

School/year: Sherrard, senior

Height/position: 5-6, libero

Serving it up: Selected to TRAC West first team and to Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game, McMillin compiled more than 500 digs the past two seasons. She set a school record with 23 digs in match against Rockridge. 

Emily Schipper

School/year: Fulton, senior

Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter

Serving it up: Team MVP and captain for two years, Schipper had 397 kills (.334 efficiency) and a team-best 52 aces. Three-year starter was unanimous all-TRAC. She finished career with school-record 955 kills and 139 aces. 

Brooke Smeltzly

School/year: Riverdale, senior

Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter

Serving it up: Unanimous first team all-TRAC, Smeltzly registered 222 kills and 234 digs for the Rams. Team captain, who averaged around 4 kills and 4 digs per set, participated in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game.

Karli Stineman

School/year: Mercer County, senior

Height/position: 5-9, middle hitter

Serving it up: An all-Lincoln Trail Conference choice, Stineman led Golden Eagles in kills (224), digs (273) and blocks (60). A four-year varsity starter, Stineman was team MVP and played in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star event.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Position

Courtney Baele;Annawan;5-6;Junior;Setter

Megan Bailey;Fulton;5-11;Senior;Middle hitter

Faith Catour;Orion;5-4;Senior;Setter

Mia Freyermuth;Rockridge;5-9;Senior;Outside hitter

Kati Kratzberg;Orion;5-3;Junior;Libero

Zoey Miller;Mercer County;5-5;Senior;Outside hitter

Kaley Peterson;Annawan;5-7;Senior;Libero

Alyson Shafer;Kewanee;5-5;Senior;Outside hitter

Honorable mention

Annawan: Ella Manuel, jr.; Keagan Rico, sr. Erie-Prophetstown: Jasmine Nickerson, sr.; Baylee Anderson, jr. Fulton: Ally Curley, sr.; Maddie Hodge, sr. Kewanee: Gracey Damron, sr. Mercer County: Sheridan Hank, sr. Morrison: Grace Steines, sr. Orion: Emiliah Morrison, sr. Riverdale: Shae Hanrahan, jr.; Molly Sharp, jr. Rockridge: Nicole Sedam, jr.; Olivia Drish, jr.; Mackenzie Douglas, sr. Sherrard: Carly Whitsell, sr. Wethersfield: Lexi Nichols, sr.

