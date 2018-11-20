First team
Brittney Litton (C)
School/year: Wethersfield, senior
Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter
Serving it up: Litton, named the Lincoln Trail Conference Most Valuable Player for a second straight season, established school records for kills (567) and aces (64) this season. She also had 357 digs for the Lady Geese, who compiled a 36-2 record and reached a Class 1A sectional final. Litton finished her career with 1,658 kills and 222 aces.
Tess Anderson
School/year: Wethersfield, senior
Height/position: 5-8, setter
Serving it up: Even with Wethersfield rarely going three sets, the left-handed Anderson registered a school-record 771 assists. Second behind Litton in the all-LTC voting, Anderson also had 224 digs and 51 aces for the Lady Geese.
Maddi Barickman
School/year: Geneseo, sophomore
Height/position: 5-9, setter/right side
Serving it up: Unanimous all-Northern Illinois Big 12, Barickman had 607 assists in her first season facilitating the offense. Described as a natural talent and incredibly athletic by her coach, Barickman had 210 digs and 45 aces.
Sarah Jacobsen
School/year: Orion, junior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: A unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference choice, Jacobsen averaged 4.8 kills with a .351 hitting efficiency for the Chargers. She also recorded 305 digs, 38 aces and 25 blocks. With a year to go, she's already Orion's all-time kills leader with 975.
Daekota Knott
School/year: Fulton, senior
Height/position: 6-0, middle hitter
Serving it up: A three-year starter, Knott had 117 stuff blocks and 237 block touches for Fulton. The unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference selection was second on the team with 161 kills and posted a .334 hitting efficiency.
Amelia Thomas
School/year: Rockridge, senior
Height/position: 5-7, outside hitter/defensive specialist
Serving it up: The Loyola-Chicago softball recruit was a unanimous first team Three Rivers Conference selection and propelled Rockets to a 22-win season and the regional finals. She had 167 kills, 228 digs, 18 blocks and 15 aces.
Abigail Weaver
School/year: Riverdale, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Unanimous all-Three Rivers and selected to play in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game, she was named all-tournament at three different events this year. She averaged almost seven kills per set for the Rams.
Maggi Weller
School/year: Geneseo, sophomore
Height/position: 5-3, libero
Serving it up: Weller commanded the back row for a 23-win Geneseo squad. The all-Northern Illinois Big 12 recipient had 315 digs, 23 aces and a serve-receive rating of 2.09. She was on all-tournament team at Limestone Invitational.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Position
Kinsley Barnard;Orion;5-6;senior;setter
Mackenzie Grafton;Orion;5-11;junior;outside hitter
Hannah Himmelman;Geneseo;6-0;senior;middle hitter
Mackenzie Lindstrom;Wethersfield;5-7;senior;outside hitter
Ella Manuel;Annawan;5-10;sophomore;outside hitter
Lauren McMillin;Sherrard;5-6;junior;libero
Jenna Saad;Erie-Prophetstown;5-7;senior;setter
Emily Schipper;Fulton;5-11;junior;outside hitter
Honorable mention
Annawan: Kaley Peterson, jr.; Courtney Baele, so.; Erie-Prophetstown: Skylar Steimle, sr.; Geneseo: Emily Pobanz, sr.; Kewanee: Molly Welgat, sr.; Mercer County: Karli Stineman, jr.; Morrison: Kaylee Shetler, sr.; Orion: Lily Parsons, sr.; Ridgewood: Alli Lambin, sr.; Riverdale: Nicole Falk, sr.; Rockridge: Keely Parker, sr.; Taylor Zeck, sr.; Sherrard: Justice Kinder, sr.; Taylor Williams, jr.; Wethersfield: Taylor Lay, sr.