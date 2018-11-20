Try 3 months for $3
101518-wethersfield-annawan-vb--01a.jpg
Wethersfield's Brittney Litton (5) fires an attack during a Lincoln Trail Conference match at Annawan High School last month. Litton established a new school record for kills and service aces in a season this fall.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER, Lee News Network

First team

Brittney Litton (C)

School/year: Wethersfield, senior

Height/position: 5-9, outside hitter

Serving it up: Litton, named the Lincoln Trail Conference Most Valuable Player for a second straight season, established school records for kills (567) and aces (64) this season. She also had 357 digs for the Lady Geese, who compiled a 36-2 record and reached a Class 1A sectional final. Litton finished her career with 1,658 kills and 222 aces.

Tess Anderson

School/year: Wethersfield, senior

Height/position: 5-8, setter

Serving it up: Even with Wethersfield rarely going three sets, the left-handed Anderson registered a school-record 771 assists. Second behind Litton in the all-LTC voting, Anderson also had 224 digs and 51 aces for the Lady Geese.

Maddi Barickman

School/year: Geneseo, sophomore

Height/position: 5-9, setter/right side

Serving it up: Unanimous all-Northern Illinois Big 12, Barickman had 607 assists in her first season facilitating the offense. Described as a natural talent and incredibly athletic by her coach, Barickman had 210 digs and 45 aces. 

Sarah Jacobsen

School/year: Orion, junior

Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter

Serving it up: A unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference choice, Jacobsen averaged 4.8 kills with a .351 hitting efficiency for the Chargers. She also recorded 305 digs, 38 aces and 25 blocks. With a year to go, she's already Orion's all-time kills leader with 975. 

Daekota Knott

School/year: Fulton, senior

Height/position: 6-0, middle hitter

Serving it up: A three-year starter, Knott had 117 stuff blocks and 237 block touches for Fulton. The unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference selection was second on the team with 161 kills and posted a .334 hitting efficiency.

Amelia Thomas

School/year: Rockridge, senior

Height/position: 5-7, outside hitter/defensive specialist

Serving it up: The Loyola-Chicago softball recruit was a unanimous first team Three Rivers Conference selection and propelled Rockets to a 22-win season and the regional finals. She had 167 kills, 228 digs, 18 blocks and 15 aces.

Abigail Weaver

School/year: Riverdale, senior

Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter

Serving it up: Unanimous all-Three Rivers and selected to play in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game, she was named all-tournament at three different events this year. She averaged almost seven kills per set for the Rams. 

Maggi Weller

School/year: Geneseo, sophomore

Height/position: 5-3, libero

Serving it up: Weller commanded the back row for a 23-win Geneseo squad. The all-Northern Illinois Big 12 recipient had 315 digs, 23 aces and a serve-receive rating of 2.09. She was on all-tournament team at Limestone Invitational.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Position

Kinsley Barnard;Orion;5-6;senior;setter

Mackenzie Grafton;Orion;5-11;junior;outside hitter

Hannah Himmelman;Geneseo;6-0;senior;middle hitter

Mackenzie Lindstrom;Wethersfield;5-7;senior;outside hitter

Ella Manuel;Annawan;5-10;sophomore;outside hitter

Lauren McMillin;Sherrard;5-6;junior;libero

Jenna Saad;Erie-Prophetstown;5-7;senior;setter

Emily Schipper;Fulton;5-11;junior;outside hitter

Honorable mention

Annawan: Kaley Peterson, jr.; Courtney Baele, so.; Erie-Prophetstown: Skylar Steimle, sr.; Geneseo: Emily Pobanz, sr.; Kewanee: Molly Welgat, sr.; Mercer County: Karli Stineman, jr.; Morrison: Kaylee Shetler, sr.; Orion: Lily Parsons, sr.; Ridgewood: Alli Lambin, sr.; Riverdale: Nicole Falk, sr.; Rockridge: Keely Parker, sr.; Taylor Zeck, sr.; Sherrard: Justice Kinder, sr.; Taylor Williams, jr.; Wethersfield: Taylor Lay, sr. 

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.