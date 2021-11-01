 Skip to main content
Quincy Notre Dame makes quick work of Riverdale
PREP VOLLEYBALL | NOTRE DAME 2, RIVERDALE 0

Quincy Notre Dame makes quick work of Riverdale

  • Updated
KNOXVILLE — Riverdale faced an uphill battle all night as it fell to No. 8-ranked Quincy Notre Dame in the semifinals of the Class 2A sectional volleyball tournament Monday night.

Notre Dame rolled to a 25-15 victory in the first set, then bolted to a quick 10-1 advantage in the second set. The Rams hung in there the rest of the way but never closed to within nine points in a 25-13 loss.

Riverdale finished the season with a 10-25-1 record.

Notre Dame (31-4) now plays for the sectional title Wednesday night at Knoxville against No. 2 seed Macomb, which clawed out a 21-25, 25-14, 26-24 victory over Princeton in the other semifinal.

