Ramsay rallies Moline volleyball past Sterling for 10-0 WB6 start

Moline volleyball was supposed to have a competitive match against Sterling on Tuesday.
What actually happened was a 35-minute straight-set sweep (25-18, 25-22) by the Maroons in Wharton Fieldhouse.
The win extended the Maroons’ (17-2) conference set winning streak to 20. Moline is now 10-0 in Western Big 6 play and 2-0 against the Golden Warriors, the defending conference champions.
"This is crazy,” senior outside hitter Ella Ramsay said. "In my four years of varsity I can’t ever remember a time where we never went three sets in a conference game. This team is super good. I think this is the best team I’ve seen.”
Ramsay had a team-high nine kills and added three blocks. Almost every game the Loyola Chicago commit seems to be in the middle of every play, whether it be on offense or defense.
“She’s worked really hard to play six rotations on our team and so we look to her on offense of course, but she knows she has to play defense as well,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. “Offensively, she’s a leader and she wants the ball. Our setters have confidence in going to her.”
That confidence was clear in a first set that didn’t go Moline’s way at the start. In a rare occurrence, the Maroons were behind 15-12 and were forced to call timeout. But thinking the team was in any real danger would be a mistake.
“We just took some time to think it over and talk about what we would do next,” Ramsay said. “My thing is always taking deep breathes. So I did that. It’s only three points. It’s just the mentality you have. The set isn’t over until it’s over so a three-point deficit is an easy comeback.”
And as easy as Ramsay made it sound was as easy as she made it look. The senior ended the first set by earning three kills in the final five points to put Sterling (8-14, 6-4 WB6) away 25-18. After some early hitting errors and what seemed to be nerves, the Maroons found their groove late in the first set.
“We were a little high air tonight,” Fetter said. “We knew Sterling was going to come for us with their aggressive offense, but we settled in and were consistent and stayed confident. We were able to chip away at some points and we worked really hard for that.”
The biggest run of the game came early in the second set. Moline jumped out to an early 8-2 lead thanks to a couple of clutch blocks from junior Samantha Veto. She finished with four blocks and three kills.
“(Veto) was great,” Fetter said. “She was on fire. Her energy was there and she was wanting the ball. She was up in transition and she was honestly just phenomenal tonight.”
“We talked about not letting up in our huddle before the second set and being aggressive from the service line. Every person on the court was doing their job.”
While the second set started promisingly for the Maroons, the Golden Warriors made it close, tying the score at 15 and 19 before Moline pulled away for its closest WB6 set win of the season.
However, it wasn't Moline that ended it. Sterling made more than a few hitting errors that kept them from taking the lead. With the game tied at 15, Sterling went long on a kill opportunity that was headed for a wide-open back court. The game ended on an almost identical error to seal Moline's 25-22 second set victory.
"I have to give the credit to the girls," Fetter said. "We have worked them hard in practice and they’ve put in the time and work. They continue to be hungry. We’ve got a big week next week against Rocky and Geneseo. I know they are ready to be back in the gym and get ready for that."
Big might be underselling it. Moline defeated Rock Island earlier this season, but the Rocks are 10-1 in conference. Moline's matchup against Rock Island will be for a share of first place in the Western Big 6.
"It's a big game because we will be going to their place and their student section gets pretty rowdy," Ramsay said. "But we just have to stayed composed and consistent. It'll be a big game. It's one of our last competitive games of the conference season. I am definitely excited for it."