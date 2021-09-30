Ramsay rallies Moline volleyball past Sterling for 10-0 WB6 start

“We just took some time to think it over and talk about what we would do next,” Ramsay said. “My thing is always taking deep breathes. So I did that. It’s only three points. It’s just the mentality you have. The set isn’t over until it’s over so a three-point deficit is an easy comeback.”

And as easy as Ramsay made it sound was as easy as she made it look. The senior ended the first set by earning three kills in the final five points to put Sterling (8-14, 6-4 WB6) away 25-18. After some early hitting errors and what seemed to be nerves, the Maroons found their groove late in the first set.

“We were a little high air tonight,” Fetter said. “We knew Sterling was going to come for us with their aggressive offense, but we settled in and were consistent and stayed confident. We were able to chip away at some points and we worked really hard for that.”

The biggest run of the game came early in the second set. Moline jumped out to an early 8-2 lead thanks to a couple of clutch blocks from junior Samantha Veto. She finished with four blocks and three kills.

“(Veto) was great,” Fetter said. “She was on fire. Her energy was there and she was wanting the ball. She was up in transition and she was honestly just phenomenal tonight.”