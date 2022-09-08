Rapps charges Geneseo to comeback victory over UT

Elizabeth Rapps hasn’t been a part of Geneseo High School volleyball for long, but she is already becoming one of its most important pieces.

The freshman outside hitter tallied a team-high 10 kills in Geneseo’s comeback victory over United Township (18-25, 25-13, 25-17) in East Moline on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs targeted Rapps for important points in the second and third set as the momentum flipped in Geneseo’s favor.

“She is definitely a go-to hitter,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “I feel like we may put too much on her, but she would never let us think that. She handles everything so well, and if she was under pressure you would never know it.”

Rapps didn’t look bothered by being the focal point in only her 10th game of high school volleyball. The freshman racked up five kills in both the second and third sets and had two crucial blocks.

“This was definitely the most fun one,” Rapps said. “The whole team came alive and showed what we can do this season.

“It was honestly a really big team effort with Alysia (Perez) and her setting, plus our team getting those digs. It’s not just me, but our whole team. Everyone was cheering everyone on and it makes it a fun team to play on.”

The maturity to praise her teammates is just a fraction of what Komel said has impressed her about Rapps so far.

“I think myself and her teammates forget she is a freshman because of her maturity and skill level,” Komel said. “She is poised beyond her years and we are so excited to see how she develops.

“You know at first, she let a lot of older girls do the chatter between points, but now she pipes in and I think she has started taking on a leadership role more than she even realizes.”

With the game tied at 14-14 in the third set, both Rapps and Perez had made digs to extend a rally that lasted about a minute before a UT kill attempt sailed long. Rapps was in the middle of the huddle celebrating with her team as the Geneseo bench went wild.

“That point gave our team a lot more confidence and boosted us up,” Rapps said. “The atmosphere was so fun and we knew we could do it.”

From there, Geneseo went on an 11-3 run to close out the game. It was a point that UT coach Hannah Cameron acknowledged as a major shift.

“You could hear their girls louder than ours and I told our ladies that this is our home court and they should not be louder than us right now,” Cameron said. “That definitely got into our girls’ head, but that’s adversity and we need to overcome it.”

UT has already matched its win total from last season, and two straight three-set losses show competitiveness, but there is still a lot to improve on.

“My girls are definitely learning what it’s like to win,” Cameron said. “They won that first set and let their guard down. We have to learn to fight for every single point the entire game and never let a ball slide. That is what it came down to in the second set.”

After UT controlled the first set with the play of Lorena Awou and Karina Castaneda-Villalpando, the second set went Geneseo’s way in a hurry.

The Maple Leafs shut down any thought of a sweep after gaining a 13-3 lead and closed out the second set without any drama.

“I have been preaching to them to have energy and confidence on the court, and I think that finally clicked for them,” Komel said. “I can’t pinpoint anything that changed specifically, but we had great energy.”

Geneseo started winning longer rallies, making diving plays and playing with more excitement. Annie Wirth (four blocks), Delainey VanRycke (11 digs) and Perez (18 assists) all stepped up in the final two sets.

“I have all these puzzle pieces, and the shape never changes, but I can put together a beautiful picture every night,” Komel said. “Getting those pieces to fit nicely together is the key. The picture we had tonight may not be what we have in two weeks, but we just have so many people who can contribute.”

For UT, young faces also flood the roster, but the team is headed in the right direction.

“They all work hard and they all want to do well,” Cameron said. “We have four freshman seeing playing right now, which is great for the future, but we are still learning strategy and their bodies and how to be spatially aware of the court. There are a lot of positives and I know if we work hard we will get where we want to be.”