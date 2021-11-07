Regional finalist Annawan places four on All-LTC squad

Only one more win stood between the Annawan volleyball squad and its second IHSA regional title in the last three postseasons.
That championship was not meant to be for the Bravettes, but the successes enjoyed during a 22-9-3 season were rewarded with four of their players earning spots on the All-Lincoln Trail Conference volleyball team.
Included among that quartet were a pair of first-team selections in sophomore setter/outside hitter Kaylee Celus and senior middle hitter Cassidy Miller.
That duo, along with senior and second-team pick Ally Celus and sophomore honorable-mention pick Lainy Manuel, helped Annawan battle all fall for an LTC title, ultimately finishing tied for third with United (22-15-1) with an 8-3 league mark.
The Bravettes' bid for their first Class 1A regional plaque since 2018 was denied in a 25-21, 25-19 loss to Pearl City in the Ashton-Franklin Center Regional finals.
Conference runner-up ROWVA-Williamsfield, which at 9-2 edged both Annawan and United by a game to finish second behind LTC champion and 1A regional winner Princeville (30-3, 11-0).
The Cougars and Red Storm each had two first-team honorees. Seniors Kataleena Hunt and Molly Warner represented R-W; seniors Maddy Diaz and Veronica Miller were United's selections.
Mercer County (15-11), which finished in fifth place with a 7-4 league mark, had one first-team selection in senior middle blocker Tessa Miller. Junior outside hitter Madi Frieden and senior middle hitter Becca Gray were second team and honorable mention, respectively.
Wethersfield (23-13, 6-5 LTC) was represented on the honor squad by sophomore standouts Emma Ellenberger and Raqi Young, both honorable mention selections.
Ridgewood (10-18, 4-7) had seniors Paige Leander and Hallica Warren-Anderson were second team and honorable mention, respectively.
All-Lincoln Trail Conference volleyball team
First team
Julianne Kielion, Sr., Princeville (unanimous); Amber Brawley, Sr., Princeville; Kaylee Celus, So., Annawan; Maddy Diaz, Sr., United; Kataleena Hunt, Sr., ROWVA-Williamsfield; Olivia Menold, Sr., Princeville; Veronica Miller, Sr., United; Cassidy Miller, Sr., Annawan; Molly Warner, Sr., ROWVA-Williamsfield; Tessa Miller, Sr., Mercer County.
Second team
Kailee Shreeves, Sr., Knoxville; Brenna Schupbach, Jr., Princeville; Madi Frieden, Jr., Mercer County; Makaiah Moore, Jr., Knoxville; A.J. Rask, Sr., Knoxville; Reece Bertelsen, So., United; Ally Celus, Sr., Annawan; Paige Leander, Sr., Ridgewood; Bethany Urbanc, Jr., Princeville; Maleaha Nagel, Sr., Abingdon-Avon; Olivia Farquer, Sr., ROWVA-Williamsfield.