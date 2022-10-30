Regional title in hand, Tigers gear up for Macomb rematch

Winning a conference title and tying a single-season record with 32 wins last year, the Sherrard volleyball team had visions of a lengthy postseason stay.

However, Macomb spoiled those plans in last fall's IHSA Class 2A regional finals, sweeping the Tigers decisively on their home floor for an untimely end to a highly successful season.

Leaving that outcome in the past yet still using it as motivational fuel, Sherrard repeated as champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division before capturing its first regional plaque since 2010.

"It was a great feeling, especially after last year," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton, whose 30-7 club rallied to top TRAC West rival Rockridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 in last Thursday's 2A Hall Regional final.

That win sets up a rematch with Macomb (32-3) on Monday at 7 at the Farmington Sectional. The Bombers blitzed the Tigers 25-10, 25-9 in last fall's regional title match at Sherrard.

"We really didn't talk about last year's regional; the girls just wanted to win (this year's) title for themselves," Mitton said. "To be honest, I kind of forbade it, because I wanted us to focus on what we need to do this year. But now that we see we have Macomb, it's a different mindset.

"We're not just settling for a regional title. We're focusing on what we need to get done. First and foremost, we need to clean up our serve-receive. We struggled with that against Rockridge."

Senior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell is turning in another strong season to lead the way for the Tigers. Her 330 kills and 41 aces are tops on the squad, and she has also chipped in 164 digs (second on the team) and 25 blocks.

Senior setter Lauren Copeland runs the offense with 790 assists and had a match-record 43 assists in last Thursday's win over Rockridge. The junior duo of Kaitlynn DeBlock and Eva Zimmerman have 197 and 149 kills, respectively, with freshman middle blocker Grace Bohnert notching 131 kills and 78 blocks.

"We've got a strong offense, and it's hard to beat us once we get it grooving," said Mitton. "Our serve-receive definitely plays a big part in that. If we can clean it up, we can get our offense firing."

Another goal the Tigers are pursuing is matching the single-season record of 32 wins, first set by Sherrard's 1989 Class A fourth-place state squad and tied last fall. To do that would mean winning their first sectional title since 2006.

"We're hoping to get to 32 wins," Mitton said. "It's been up there at practice. To do that, we've got to take it all the way this week."

Chargers look to take next step: For the first time since reaching the 2A super-sectionals in 2019, the Orion Chargers got to lift a piece of postseason volleyball hardware.

After battling past Mercer County 18-25, 25-15, 25-17 on its home floor last Thursday to win a regional title, Orion (29-8) looks to take the next step beginning with this evening's 6 p.m. Farmington Sectional semifinal against Quincy Notre Dame (32-3).

"At this point in the postseason, it's not about who wants it more," said Orion coach Sydney Adams. "Every team at this point wants it more. It's about who makes the less mistakes."

Adams feels that being pushed by the Golden Eagles last Thursday and having to rally from a first-set loss was the test her club needed for this week.

"It definitely showed us what we need to work on, and also that nothing is guaranteed," she said. "Winning that match boosted our morale and helped reset our minds. We had a huge crowd that night, and we were feeding off the energy from the crowd."

Fueling the Chargers is their outside hitting duo of junior Rachel Bowers (306 kills, 177 digs, 79 aces, 31 blocks) and sophomore Avery Knupp (226 kills, 173 digs). Sophomore setter/right side hitter Lainey Kunert has had a strong all-around season with 286 assists, 144 digs, 93 kills, 39 blocks and 34 aces.

Other key contributors are junior setter Grace Passno (403 assists, 146 digs, 39 aces), junior middle hitter Emily Hickson (93 kills, 74 blocks) and sophomore libero Kennedy DeBaillie (343 digs, 49 aces).

A win Monday night could possibly set up a third match with TRAC West rival Sherrard, a team Orion split with in two conference meetings. However, that is a subject to be set aside for now.

"We've talked about that, and about not looking ahead," said Adams. "Our focus is on the match in front of us. We've got to get through QND first."