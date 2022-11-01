'Resilient' Knights overcome slew of errors to reach state semifinal

CORALVILLE — It committed a season-high 19 service errors. It had 32 hitting miscues, double of its opponent. It was down game point a half-dozen times in the fourth set.

None of that deterred from Davenport Assumption High School’s volleyball team from extending its season.

Class 3A second-ranked Assumption was not at its best Tuesday morning, but nobody could question its mental fortitude after a heart-stopping 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 32-30 win over nemesis Osage in a state quarterfinal at Xtream Arena.

“We’ve been a resilient group,” first-year coach Frank Flanagan said.

The Knights (31-7) needed every ounce of determination to exorcise some demons and stave off a Green Devil squad which ended Assumption’s season at the state tournament in 2018 and 2020.

“Definitely called a little bit of a ‘Revenge Tour,’” Assumption senior Ava Schubert said. “It is nice to have that one in the past, move on and get to the next game (Wednesday).”

Assumption meets third-ranked Mount Vernon (35-5) in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Knights have played in eight state tournaments since 2012, but they’re still trying to reach their first final.

“Serve and pass is the No. 1 (key),” Schubert said, “and having some organic confidence in each other and ourselves. We need to stay present in every play and not dwell on a bad pass or error.”

That helped push Assumption across the finish line Tuesday.

Every server in the Knights’ rotation had at least one miscue.

“Let’s just say our serve calling coach is not very happy with us,” Schubert said.

“It was a lot of bad errors, which is what we’re trying to get away from,” Flanagan added. “You can’t serve the ball in the net. I don’t know how much of that was jitters and getting used to the environment.”

Assumption didn’t let it completely derail them.

Schubert pounded 22 kills and freshman Ellah Derrer had arguably her best match of the season with 15 kills (.565 efficiency) and two blocks. Sophomore Ellie Schubert directed the offense with a 3A state-tournament record 63 assists.

“Usually I do better when I’m nervous,” Derrer said, “so I think it really helped I was nervous.”

Flanagan said the Knights had a favorable matchup with Derrer. Ellie Schubert made a concerted effort getting the 6-foot-3 middle involved early.

Derrer had only two attack errors and delivered at critical junctures.

“She takes freshman classes, but she’s not a freshman,” Flanagan said. “She’s played a lot of high-level club, and the exciting part is she’s getting better. She’s going to start hitting faster as she gets older.”

The Knights were in a precarious spot midway through the third set. Squared at a set each, Assumption trailed 13-8 when sophomore Dru Dorsey sustained a bloody nose.

An unintentional stoppage of play turned out to be exactly what Assumption needed. Flanagan’s squad ran off 17 of the next 19 points to take the set and grab a 2-1 lead.

“She was like, ‘Maybe I should get bloody noses more often,’” Ava Schubert said. “Her getting a bloody nose gave us a little bit of a mini-timeout to reset, start over, get rid of nerves and play volleyball.”

The fourth set was an epic back-and-forth tussle. There were 17 ties and five lead changes.

Osage (29-7) had six opportunities to extend the match to a fifth set. Assumption dodged each chance.

The Knights had match point at 29-28 and 30-29, but a Jacey Johnston kill and a service error nixed those two opportunities.

After one of three service miscues for Osage set up Assumption’s third match point, junior Maggie Johnson finished it with a tip kill on the outside.

Assumption’s balance and firepower eventually won it.

Besides Ava Schubert and Derrer, Johnson and Dorsey each had 11 kills for the Knights, who finished with a 68-29 advantage in that category.

“Assumption does such a great job of spreading things out,” Osage coach Bryan Tabbert said. “We tried different blocking schemes to try and slow (Schubert and Derrer) down, but they kept pushing the pace on offense and that got the best of us today.”

It was quite a state tournament experience for Assumption's newcomers.

“It was definitely overwhelming — back and forth and back and forth,” Ellie Schubert said. “It was us staying present throughout the entire match.

“They started to let up a little bit and our intensity never really dropped.”