ELDRIDGE — As Clinton’s volleyball team walked into the gymnasium for practice Monday, the scoreboard inside Yourd Gymnasium read 14-16.
It was a reminder, if one was needed, how the River Queens’ season ended in the fifth set last October to North Scott in a Class 4A regional semifinal at The Pit.
Clinton earned a little bit of payback Tuesday night in the season opener.
Even with 6-foot-5 standout Grace Tubbs on the bench midway through the fifth set, Clinton strung together the final eight points of the match to outlast North Scott in a 2-hour, 25-minute Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle, 26-24, 21-25, 31-33, 25-15, 15-9.
“This is a big step for our girls mentally,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “We’ve really been working on that. We have plenty more to go, but to win against a good MAC team on the road is huge for us.
“Our girls grew up tonight. They matured.”
The River Queens struggled for much of the night when Tubbs, who plays primarily in the front row, was out of the game.
But with the match in the balance, Clinton’s defense, the serving of Nevaeh Wagoner and Molly Chapman rose to the occasion.
After a Kendall McNaull kill gave the Lancers a 9-7 cushion, Wagner responded with a kill to get the sideout.
Then Wager served out the match. Chapman had two kills and a block in that flurry to push Clinton across the finish line.
“It just came down to who wanted it more,” Chapman said. “We stayed strong, stayed together and brought each other up when somebody was down. Everybody in the huddle kept saying, ‘Stay together.’ That was really important.
“In the past, we’re used to screaming at each other in the heat of the moment.”
The turning point might have come in the fourth set.
In a seesaw battle, North Scott pulled out a 33-31 victory in the third set to take a 2-1 lead. Momentum appeared to be on the Lancers’ side of the net, but the River Queens raced out to a 6-0 cushion in the fourth.
“That fourth set really brought us down,” McNaull said. “We were definitely thinking we were going to win that set, but getting down in the first part of it, the energy just faded.”
Tubbs, an Iowa recruit, finished with a match-high 20 kills.
Clinton had many others emerge.
Brooke Mulholland facilitated the offense with 42 assists and Haley Dash contributed 40 digs. Chapman recorded 11 kills, five blocks and three service aces. Kelly Clark chipped in nine kills.
Chapman was particularly assertive in the deciding fifth set.
“I knew what had to be done,” Chapman said. “I had to be more aggressive than I was in the first three sets. Our defense was phenomenal.”
Grace Boffeli and Emma Morgan each had 13 kills for North Scott. Emma Powell registered 12 kills, 33 digs and two blocks. The Lancers were projected third in the coaches preseason poll, but are working in two new setters and have a new libero.
McNaull admits it will be a work in progress.
“I think tonight showed us what we’re really going to be up against in the MAC,” she said. “This puts a chip on our shoulder in how we need to come into games, mentally and physically prepared.”
During Cewe’s time at Clinton, the River Queens have been formidable in their home gym. They’ve struggled on the road against the upper-tier teams in the MAC.
After having the feeling of last year’s season-ending loss in its mind for 10 months, Clinton was eager to reverse the score.
“We wanted redemption so bad,” Chapman said. “That might have been our main motivator. Our slogan this year is “It’s Our Time.”
Clinton’s senior class had plenty of success at the freshmen and sophomore levels. It is trying to parlay that into a run for a conference title at the varsity level.
“This definitely sets the tone for our season,” Tubbs said. “This was a huge game for us to win.”