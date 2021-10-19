River Queens spread it around in sweep over Cardinals

CLINTON — Makayla Howard averages more attacks per set than any volleyball player in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. It is no secret Clinton setter Jamie Greenwalt looks for No. 20 on the outside frequently to terminate the ball.
Greenwalt also knows it is imperative to get others involved.
“It is my job to make sure everyone feels like they are part of it,” Greenwalt said. “I told myself tonight to really place the ball in different spots so it wasn’t focused on one person.”
Howard had her usual big night with a match-high 15 kills and 15 digs, but Clinton received nine kills from Payton Luett and eight from Kailyn Graves in its 28-26, 25-15, 25-16 conquest over Maquoketa in a Class 4A regional opener Tuesday night at Yourd Gymnasium.
“When I’m not in the front row, we need people to put the ball away,” Howard said. “When I see other people achieving goals and doing well, it is good for everyone.”
Greenwalt had 34 assists as Clinton (13-19) advanced to a regional semifinal Thursday night against top-ranked Western Dubuque in Epworth.
With Greenwalt’s ability to move the ball around, it left many one-on-one opportunities for Howard, who averages 3.8 kills and 10.5 attacks per set.
“Our girls know that Makayla can put the ball away, but spreading it out keeps your block true,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “When we have other hitters step up, that’s huge. We need that going forward against Western Dubuque.”
Clinton had a four- to five-point lead for the majority of the first set, but Maquoketa (12-22) used a 6-1 spree late to snatch a 21-20 advantage and eventually had a set point. Clinton fought it off.
Then, Howard had a back row kill and Amelia Tubbs followed with a block to close out the set.
“The first set is really big, just momentum and confidence for the girls,” Maquoketa coach Nicole Snyder said. “That would have been nice to pull off.
“I wish it would have ended differently, but I was proud of how our girls fought and played.”
Cewe felt his team showed some nerves and tentativeness in the opening set.
“We let our foot off the pedal and played very safe,” he said. “When you play safe, you don’t terminate it."
Clinton used a 9-1 flurry midway through the second set to garner control. Maquoketa had six attack errors and a service miscue in that span.
The River Queens scored seven of the first eight points in the third set and were on their way to a sweep.
“You never want to overlook a team,” Greenwalt said. “(Maquoketa) had a similar record to us coming in, so it was a solid win.”
Emma Chapin led the Cardinals with 11 kills and Clare Hackman recorded 20 assists.
The competition ratchets up for Clinton.
Western Dubuque is among the favorites for the 4A title next month in Cedar Rapids. The Bobcats are 29-3 and beat MAC champion Pleasant Valley recently in a weekend tournament.
Cewe called it a tall task.
“They’re a state championship-type team,” Cewe said. “If we don’t come in with a state championship game plan and if we don’t execute at a state championship level, we’re going to struggle.
“This group, though, will fight, stay scrappy and do the best we can.”
Cewe said it will be important to swing aggressively, have multiple offensive threats and attack the high seams and corners.
“We know we’re facing a tough opponent,” Howard said. “We need to keep our composure and keep our energy. That’s something we’ve lacked this year, but we have a little bit more confidence now.
“We need to remember what we have in our potential.”