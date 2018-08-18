CLINTON, Iowa — When Grace Tubbs walks into a gymnasium, there is an intimidation factor.
The Clinton volleyball standout and Iowa recruit is 6-foot-5, usually a half-foot taller than the girls she encounters on the other side of the net.
“I definitely think I can walk into a gym and scare a few people,” Tubbs said.
It shouldn't come as a surprise Tubbs is tall.
Tubbs’ father, Brig, played basketball at the University of Iowa in the early 1990s and was listed at 6-9. Her sister, Elle, is a 6-4 middle blocker at Drake.
There are plenty of advantages to being tall on a volleyball court. It is easier to attack and block the ball at the net.
But for Tubbs, who was 6-foot by middle school, it has been presented challenges, too.
“She grew so fast that she was just awkward,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said.
It resulted in classmates and friends calling her Jolly Green Giant, Twin Tower and Big Tubby as she stood out in the hallways. Those nicknames might have bothered her initially, but she has come to enjoy them.
Tubbs has grown into her body and become more comfortable in her skin. She struggled early in her high school career with coordination and lateral movements.
“It was really tough seeing your peers excel in athletics," she admitted. "I relied a lot on just my height to win a position."
A commitment to volleyball year-round and the weight room has helped Tubbs adjust to the speed of the game and improve her skills.
“I’m still definitely not the fastest girl on the court, but I’m a lot quicker than I was and not as awkward,” she said. “I’m more coordinated.
"It has been a lot of muscle memory."
Cewe has noticed the added strength as Tubbs is hitting the ball with more velocity.
The River Kings are counting on Tubbs to be a force at the net this fall.
She was seventh in the Mississippi Athletic Conference last season with 2.63 kills per set and second on the team in total blocks.
With much of the offense going through his middle this season, Cewe would like to see that number soar to 4 kills per set.
"It isn't any secret she is going to be our go-to attacker," Cewe said. "We just don't want her to hit in front of the setter. She needs to make the middle hitter move and create seams to open up the attack."
Volleyball has been a passion for Tubbs since she was small.
"My sister played with girls like (Nebraska's) Mikaela Foecke, and I would just watch in awe," she said. "That's how I wanted to play some day.
"It wasn't talking to my sister about it, but watching her and her team play is how I really got into it."
Tubbs received her first recruiting letter in seventh grade. The attention grew as an eighth-grader and really exploded during the winter following her freshman season.
A member of the Adrenaline Volleyball Academy in Cedar Rapids, Tubbs garnered plenty of exposure with tournaments in large Midwest metropolitan cities.
Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa State and Northern Iowa all showed interest in Tubbs. During the summer between her freshman and sophomore seasons, she committed to Iowa.
Tubbs towers over opponents in high school. She'll share a court with young ladies of a similar height starting next season.
"The intimidation factor is not there when you're at that level," Tubbs said. "I have faith in my athletic abilities and my hard work to get me through it."
When Tubbs committed, she also was drawn to Iowa for its expertise in the medical field.
Now she's uncertain if she'll head in that direction. She has considered ministry or missionary work along with business.
Tubbs is heavily involved in her church.
"The top priority in my life is my faith," she said. "Before it was a big part of my life, I'd have a bad day in the gym and I felt like the world was ending.
"Now when I have a bad day, I know God has my back. It makes me stronger on the court because I know there is something greater than myself and my ability helping me through everything."
That infectious attitude and upbeat personality has rubbed off on her teammates and coaches. Besides growing into her body, Tubbs has matured into a leader.
"She keeps the mood lively, and she laughs," Cewe said. "It is very rare you see her have a bad day. If she does, she hides it. She's a smart kid in the classroom and someone as a coach you just enjoy being around."
On the court, Tubbs and the River Queens have lofty goals.
Tubbs has never been on an all-state team to this point.
The team objective is to finish the season at the Class 4A state tournament in Cedar Rapids, a place the River Queens haven't been during Tubbs' career.
Clinton's motto this season is "This is our time." The River Queens have a veteran team, anchored by Tubbs and junior setter Brooke Mulholland.
"The (state tournament) means a lot in our gym right now," Tubbs said. "Our ultimate goal is getting to the Cell (U.S. Cellular Center), something we've dreamed about since we were freshmen.
"I definitely think the goal is within reach this year."