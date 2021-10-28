Riverdale rallies past Kewanee to win regional crown

PROPHETSTOWN — Euphoric. Surprising. Amazing.
A dream come true.
Those were just a few of the ways Riverdale volleyball team leaders Clara Lonergan and Abby Erickson described the Rams' come-from-behind win over Kewanee in a thrilling three-set volleyball match on Thursday night.
Riverdale, the No. 7 seed in the Knoxville sectional, captured the Class 2A regional crown in the Prophetstown High School gymnasium by playing their best volleyball of the season in a 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory.
Nothing like gelling as a team at the right time.
“After we defeated Orion on Tuesday in the regional opener, our coaching staff could sense a different and stronger spirit on the team, and our players were definitely focused and determined, especially after losing the first set to Kewanee,” Riverdale first-year coach Dawn Temple said. “We have several senior leaders on our team, and they were very vocal after the first set, strategizing the ways in which they could keep the ball in play and set up our hitters, especially Clara Lonergan who was huge in the final two sets.”
The Rams move on to the Knoxville sectional with an overall record of 10-24-1 but are playing their best volleyball of the season.
“We have come together at the best time of the year, and are working together really well, lifting each other up and communicating on the court,” said Lonergan. The senior finished the night with 13 kills, seven digs and two blocks.
“Personally, I’m proud of what we have accomplished. We’ve overcome injuries and just kept working and telling each other to remain positive and focused,” said senior setter Abby Erickson, who was all over the court on the night, racking up 15 assists, eight digs and one ace.
After a first set in which the Kewanee Boilermakers (No. 8 seed, 10-27 seasonal record) overpowered the Rams at the net and from the service line in the late stages to pull off the 25-20 win, Temple focused her team on creating better court coverage.
“Kewanee’s hitters were able to find too many openings on our side of the court in the first set, and we strategized ways to better cover the corners, dig the ball off the floor, put us in offensive position,” Temple said.
A key to Riverdale’s strategy adjustment in the final two sets was senior libero Jordan Bull-Welch, who spent the week fighting through an ankle sprain. Bull-Welch compiled 12 digs, two aces, four assists and one kill on the night.
The Rams, who hit the court with renewed aggressiveness in the second set, led by scores of 7-4 and 13-5 behind power at the net from Lonergan and sophomore Carrieanne Hungate (five kills and three blocks). Aces from senior Sarah Prigge and freshman Brekin Delarosa were instrumental in holding off a Kewanee rally as the Rams took the second set, 25-15.
The final set of the night, and the regional, was a classic barnburner as the Boilermakers held early leads of 9-5 and 12-7 behind the net dominance of junior Makaela Salisbury (10 kills, 4 assists and 4 digs), and junior Emma Crofton (8 kills, 2 aces and 4 assists).
The duo of Lonergan and Erickson brought the Rams back to within 1 at 17-16 with Lonergan displaying her power and precision and Erickson placing the ball in perfect scoring position. An ace by the Rams senior Sarah Prigge (4 aces, 6 digs, 2 kills) tied the score at 20 and her fourth ace of the night put Riverdale up 22-20. The winning score for the Rams came on a block by Hungate to capture the regional title.
“If you told me on Monday that we would be holding the championship trophy on Thursday night, I would have smiled, maybe in disbelief, but here we are, and I could not be more proud of this team,” said Temple, surrounded by her ecstatic players after the title match.