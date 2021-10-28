Riverdale rallies past Kewanee to win regional crown

PROPHETSTOWN — Euphoric. Surprising. Amazing.

A dream come true.

Those were just a few of the ways Riverdale volleyball team leaders Clara Lonergan and Abby Erickson described the Rams' come-from-behind win over Kewanee in a thrilling three-set volleyball match on Thursday night.

Riverdale, the No. 7 seed in the Knoxville sectional, captured the Class 2A regional crown in the Prophetstown High School gymnasium by playing their best volleyball of the season in a 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory.

Nothing like gelling as a team at the right time.

“After we defeated Orion on Tuesday in the regional opener, our coaching staff could sense a different and stronger spirit on the team, and our players were definitely focused and determined, especially after losing the first set to Kewanee,” Riverdale first-year coach Dawn Temple said. “We have several senior leaders on our team, and they were very vocal after the first set, strategizing the ways in which they could keep the ball in play and set up our hitters, especially Clara Lonergan who was huge in the final two sets.”

The Rams move on to the Knoxville sectional with an overall record of 10-24-1 but are playing their best volleyball of the season.