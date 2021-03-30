Riverdale tops Fulton, forges tie atop Three Rivers West volleyball standings

With Tuesday's win, the Rams and the Steamers are both now 4-1 in the Three Rivers West and are set to meet again Thursday night at Fulton's Stan Borgman Court. The pair are tied for first place with Rockridge (4-1, 4-1 TRAC West) as the Rockets breezed to a 25-6, 25-16 sweep at Morrison.

"We just needed to get a few more points," Hanrahan said of Riverdale's final push in the third set. "We wanted this one so bad, so we knew we had to dig down deep and finish it."

Katelyn Oleson added 28 assists, seven digs and two aces for the Rams, with Addison Brock adding seven kills and Molly Sharp 13 digs. After its first-set loss, Riverdale worked its way to an 11-5 lead early in the second game, then strung together a 6-1 run to take control after Fulton had cut that deficit down to two at 11-9.

"Fulton is probably one of our toughest competitors," said Hanrahan. "We knew we had to come out strong, but we started off kind of slow. We had to pick it up, and we did just that. We knew what we had to do, and we came out and executed."