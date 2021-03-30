Riverdale tops Fulton, forges tie atop Three Rivers West volleyball standings

PORT BYRON — In its previous home match, the Riverdale volleyball squad paid tribute to longtime head coach Lisa Black, who is leaving the program after this season, for her many years of service and success.
Returning to their court Tuesday night for a key Three Rivers West Division match with Fulton, the Rams gave their coach an even greater gift. Rallying from a first-set loss, Riverdale bounced back to top the Steamers 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 and move into a three-way tie for the TRAC West lead.
"We did have a slow start in the first set; Fulton had some good servers, and our serve-receive was not working well," said Black. "We made some adjustments, and we came back with a lot of fire and determination to see it out in the second and third games.
"Being able to play teams like Moline and Geneseo last week, that gave us a positive push and the confidence that the girls needed."
Led by match-highs of 17 kills and 25 digs from senior outside hitter Shae Hanrahan, the Rams (6-3) closed the final set with a 5-1 run after Fulton (5-2) had taken a 21-20 edge on a kill by freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Brennan.
"Riverdale started hitting it, and we kind of switched gears," said Fulton coach Stacy Germann. "In the first set, they weren't moving very well, then we weren't moving in the second set and we had some lapses."
With Tuesday's win, the Rams and the Steamers are both now 4-1 in the Three Rivers West and are set to meet again Thursday night at Fulton's Stan Borgman Court. The pair are tied for first place with Rockridge (4-1, 4-1 TRAC West) as the Rockets breezed to a 25-6, 25-16 sweep at Morrison.
"We just needed to get a few more points," Hanrahan said of Riverdale's final push in the third set. "We wanted this one so bad, so we knew we had to dig down deep and finish it."
Katelyn Oleson added 28 assists, seven digs and two aces for the Rams, with Addison Brock adding seven kills and Molly Sharp 13 digs. After its first-set loss, Riverdale worked its way to an 11-5 lead early in the second game, then strung together a 6-1 run to take control after Fulton had cut that deficit down to two at 11-9.
"Fulton is probably one of our toughest competitors," said Hanrahan. "We knew we had to come out strong, but we started off kind of slow. We had to pick it up, and we did just that. We knew what we had to do, and we came out and executed."
For the Steamers, sophomore outside hitter Gracie Sanderson knocked down 10 kills, with senior standout Kylie Collachia putting together a solid all-around match with 17 assists, nine digs and six kills. Teegan Germann added 16 digs and Jersey Boyson had 11 assists and six digs.
Now, Fulton looks forward to the chance to return the favor when the teams meet again on Thursday.
"That gives us less time to prepare," Coach Germann said of the quick turnaround between matches, "but we'll get the film of this and watch it. We're on spring break this week, so that's the girls' assignment, to watch it (Tuesday night and today)."
Orion 25-26, Sherrard 20-24: Also keeping pace in the Three Rivers West race was Orion, which scored a hard-earned sweep of Sherrard at home to move to 3-2 in the conference, one game behind the three co-leaders.
The duo of freshman Rachel Bowers (eight kills) and senior Hailey James (seven kills) led the way for the Chargers, who fell behind 6-1 to start the second set but battled back with a 10-3 run and dueled with the Tigers (0-7, 0-5) before scoring the final two points to break a 24-24 tie.