Rock Island captures regional title behind Rice, Bumgarner

GENESEO — Rock Island didn’t play perfect, but it didn’t need too.

Rocky captured its second straight Class 3A regional volleyball title with a 26-24, 25-18 victory over LaSalle-Peru on Thursday at Geneseo High School.

The Rocks stormed back in each set after trailing at the halfway point. Kayla Rice led the way with 12 kills, but Addie Bomleyn (seven kills) and Quincy Bumgarner (six kills) stepped up when Rocky needed offense.

“Nothing can describe winning that last point of the game,” Rice said. “Your team comes together cheering, and to feel that moment again with my team was wonderful. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Rock Island won back-to-back regional titles after winning last season for the first time since 2013. And there are at least three or four new faces making a big impact for the Rocks on any given night.

“I think doing it once (winning a regional) is extremely difficult, but doing it twice is even harder,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “Many players that weren’t starters last year, but were still part of the regional championship, to be starters this year and do it again is so exciting.

"You can just see how much it means to everyone on the court.”

The team stormed the center of the court and ended up in a large pile under the net. When the trophy was brought out, more yelling and jumping ensued and the team spent the next 20 minutes taking photos on the court.

“Everyone is focused on a common goal right now,” Gray said. “You couldn’t ask for anything more. This team is really determined and hardworking. I can’t wait to see what we do next week.”

But they weren’t always that happy.

Rock Island made seven errors in the first 12 points and L-P led 13-10 in the first set. The Rocks didn’t take their first lead until 18-17, but three service errors aided the Lady Cavs to go ahead 20-19.

Gray called timeout to calm her squad tied at 23-23, and Rice stepped up with a kill before Sienna Mikaio ended the first game with an ace.

“We like to come out guns blazing, but we just have to find our control again. Once we do that, we are relaxed and confident in ourselves,” Gray said. “But that can take anywhere between 10 to four points, and I’m just glad we found it sooner than later.”

Rice and Bumgarner started heating up at the end of the first set, but it wasn’t until the second set that Rocky started running a more consistent offense.

Mari Churchill (17 assists) starting feeding Bomelyn and Rice outside, and when Rocky needed a big point — Bumgarner was there was well.

“Quinci has been turning it on and has gotten so much better as the season has progressed,” Gray said. “I’m proud of her because of how hard she works and how much she cares. She is taking every opportunity right now to make an impact.”

Bumgarner had two of the first four points for the Rocks in the second set, but mistakes put L-P ahead 13-10 once again. That’s when Rice and Bomelyn started knocking down kills from the right and left sides of the net.

“When you’re in a regional championship, you know you have to put it away or you’re going to face some scary moment,” Rice said. “We just had that mindset to finish it.”

Rocky clawed back and took a 17-16 lead after L-P struggled with its own mistakes. Then, Rice (three times), Bumgarner and Bomelyn followed with kills to put Rocky ahead 22-17 in an instant.

“It felt so great,” Bumgarner said. “Mari is the best setter we could ask for and I loved our energy on the court. This whole team is great. I love it when I get a hit and they hype me up. Everyone does it. It’s so exciting.”

Alexia Clark sealed the regional title with a kill towards the left side to send Rock Island into the sectional semifinals for the second straight season. Rocky will face Metamora (31-4) at 7 p.m. Monday in LaSalle-Peru for a chance to advance to Wednesday's sectional final.

And according to the Rocks, the job isn’t finished.

“This isn’t it,” Gray said. “This is a pivotal moment in a season because you can either rise or you can go backwards. I keep telling them we aren’t finished. I don’t want to be finished and I know they don’t want to be finished.

"We will enjoy these moments, but we will be back in the gym (Friday) to get ready for our next opponent.”