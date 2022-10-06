Rock Island sweeps Alleman in Big 6 volleyball

Dubbed the "Battle of the Morgans," Rock Island High School volleyball coach Morgan Gray and her team defeated Morgan DeBruine and Alleman on Thursday night, 25-7 and 25-16 at Don Morris Gymnasium.

Rock Island junior Addie Bomelyn dominated in the first set at the net and service line. She knocked down five kills and pounded three aces to stake her teammates to an insurmountable advantage.

Rock Island scored the first seven points of the set and led 11-2 on a pair of aces from Bomelyn, two kills by senior Kayla Rice and a well-timed block at the net by junior Autumn Stone.

The Western Big 6 Conference win improved Rock Island to 13-8 on the season and in a second-place league tie with Geneseo at 8-3. Alleman’s season record stands at 4-18, and 1-10 in the conference.

“Addie is gaining so much confidence in her abilities and decision-making, and the trust she shows in her teammates to put the ball is scoring position is really paying off,” Gray said.

The Rocks simply refused to let Alleman gain traction in the first set, scoring seven straight points on the service precision of senior Mari Churchill.

Churchill was also an assist machine in the first set for Bomelyn and Rice.

“We have focused a great deal of attention in practice and game situations on the service line and putting the ball in key spots on our opponent’s court, and we’ve also concentrated on getting in position at the net to block and counter the power of big hitters, like Alleman’s Clair Hulke," Gray said.

The Pioneers showed some perseverance in the second set, starting strong, coming back from down in the middle stages, and fighting on the court until the end.

Hulke ignited a Pioneer comeback with two kills, an ace and two tough floor digs to pull her team within two points at 14-12.

Gray went deep into her bench in the second set. Seniors Quinci Bumgarner and Alexia Clark took advantage of their opportunities.

Bumgarner executed five kills in the set, senior Sienna Mikaio dominated from the service line and as a setter with four aces and five assists. Clark had three blocks at the net, including one on the final point as Rock Island prevailed.

“I am so happy with the attitude of our team," DeBruine said. "We've got players who simply don't have any quit in them, and Clair is great at keeping her teammates in the moment. They believe they can come back from down in the score in any set, and we are starting to see results in matches.

"Our players are also very focused on learning and improvement, and especially from the service line and our blocking formations at the net, the improvement is evident.”

Bomelyn had six kills, three aces and four digs for the Rocks. Bumgarner led Rock Island with a match-high seven kills, and Churchill distributed 12 assists.

Hulke paced the Pioneers with four kills, three digs, two blocks and ace. Senior Genesis Reyes-Granados had seven digs.

Rock Island and Alleman travel across the Mississippi for the Bettendorf tournament this Saturday.

“We are looking forward to the competition against Burlington, Muscatine and Iowa City,” Gray said “As the season winds down, we are focused on playing at a higher level, much like we did in the first set tonight with strong serving and play at the net, and the key is to eliminate mistakes while putting the ball in uncomfortable positions for our opponent.”