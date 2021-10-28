Rock Island volleyball captures regional title in three set thriller

GALESBURG — For the first time since 2013, Rock Island High School volleyball has earned a regional title.

“It feels like a dream,” senior outside hitter Emily Allison said. “I can’t even explain it. It was a whole team effort.”

Rock Island defeated Dunlap in three sets (23-25, 25-21, 25-16) Thursday in Galesburg. The game itself was wild. There were scoring runs, questionable calls and even a football style tackle — but Rock Island won the final two sets to earn a regional trophy.

“They like to keep it interesting and give me a heart attack, which they definitely did tonight,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “Honestly, I didn’t expect anything less from my team. There was a lot of ups and downs, but Dunlap had just as many as we did. Thankfully, we were able to have fewer at the end and pull away.”

But it wasn’t that simple. This game tested the athletes’ mental strength more than a few times. There were moments where it seemed either team could win.

Most of those for Rock Island, though, came toward the end. Dunlap jumped ahead 8-2 in the first set behind Emma Robben and Chandler Fassett’s play at the net. The two 6-foot-2 seniors began the game with early blocks that proved Rock Island was going to have to find other ways to score.