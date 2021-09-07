Rock Island volleyball defeats United Township in straight sets

A trip to the concessions and you could have missed it.
In just 38 minutes, Rock Island’s straight set victory (25-14, 25-17) over United Township at home was completed. The net and chairs were packed and arena cleared before the hour.
It was a clinical. And it was in response to a disappointing performance that Rock Island coach Morgan Twing said her team had the previous time the Rocks played the Panthers during the spring season, despite a Rock Island win.
“The last time we played UT we didn’t have the results we wanted,” Twing said. “I told the girls to keep the pressure on our opponent no matter who it is or what their record is. We have to go out and play strong.”
Rock Island did just that in both sets. During the first set the Rocks were up 10-3 before forcing UTHS to call a timeout early in the game. The match seemed to get competitive at 14-10, but things quickly fell apart for a Panther squad that is missing five players because of COVID-19.
“We had a brand new lineup today because we had another person go down since Saturday,” UTHS coach Kylie Kuffler said. “This was a lineup that we literally have not practiced with until tonight.”
Setter Tess Earl and outside hitter Brooklyn VanOpdorp are the only seniors currently able to suit up for UTHS. The rest of the team that played Tuesday night was younger and less experienced.
“We want them to develop and that’s what it is more about at this point than the wins right now,” Kuffler said. “But we still have a lot do. We saw good stuff. We believe in our girls.”
The inexperience showed when Rock Island began attacking with an aggressiveness that almost seemed to startle the UTHS defense. All of a sudden almost every kill opportunity for Rock Island was being executed because UTHS was unwillingly to commit to balls in the middle of the court or having miscommunications on who should be hitting it.
These are common mistakes with a team that hasn’t played together, but Rock Island’s Lexi Thompson, a four-year varsity starter, used her veteran knowledge to put this game in her control.
She finished with three kills, an ace and a block, but her biggest contribution was as the vocal leader. After every kill or point earned, Thompson was in the middle of the court visibly celebrating. That sparked not only the crowd and bench, but players on the court.
“Lexi has grown tremendously from her freshman year until now,” Twing said. “Offensively she might not have been as effective as her freshman and sophomore year, but now she is the one we go to. If we are in system we can feed her the ball and she can put it down.”
The second set was much of the same. UTHS kept it competitive, but Rock Island ended the set on a 16-9 run to close out the match with a 25-17 victory. Rock Island’s Addie Bomelyn stood out in this set by her presence at the net. The 5-foot, 8-inch junior attacked quickly when given the chance and was a force defensively. She finished with five kills — tied for the team lead — two aces and two solo blocks.
“It was nice having her back,” Twing said. “She suffered an injury the week of tryouts so she was out a couple of weeks. She provides ball control and brings maturity to our team. She is so consistent and it was nice seeing her out here playing to her level again.”
The game was quick and to the point, but one rally late in the second set stood out. Rock Island sent the ball over the net and into the back corner but a Panther defender dove to keep it alive and another hit it to the front line, hoping a final Panther could hit it over. Well, the second pass was quick, and not on target, but quick thinking from VanOpdorp allowed her to kick (yes kick) the ball over the net. The play was so shocking that the Rock defense didn’t react until it was too late, allowed the ball to fall in for a Panther point.
“That was a good way to encapsulate this whole season so far,” Kuffler said. “It’s been crazy, but we will make it work.”
Twing had a little different viewpoint on the wild play.
“It’s easy to take plays off, but I tell the girls that you have to stay involved,” Twing said. “A girl can even kick the ball over the net … and we clearly weren’t ready for that. We have to expect the other side to do unconventional things.”
After two losses to begin the season, Rock Island has responded with four straight victories. The Rocks went 3-0 on Saturday to win the Peoria Richwoods Invite, including a win over a quality Tri-Valley team.
“We ended on a really high note this weekend so I told them to carry that into tonight,” Twing said. “Our goal is to stay here and rise up a bit. We started off really strong in the spring and kind of plateaued, and then almost plummeted. I hope we don’t experience that this year. We just need to make sure we are doing what Rock Island volleyball needs to do.”
Rock Island (4-2, 1-0) will return to the court at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road against Geneseo.
United Township (0-5, 0-3) plays next at 7 p.m. Thursday at Galesburg.