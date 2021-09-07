Rock Island volleyball defeats United Township in straight sets

“We want them to develop and that’s what it is more about at this point than the wins right now,” Kuffler said. “But we still have a lot do. We saw good stuff. We believe in our girls.”

The inexperience showed when Rock Island began attacking with an aggressiveness that almost seemed to startle the UTHS defense. All of a sudden almost every kill opportunity for Rock Island was being executed because UTHS was unwillingly to commit to balls in the middle of the court or having miscommunications on who should be hitting it.

These are common mistakes with a team that hasn’t played together, but Rock Island’s Lexi Thompson, a four-year varsity starter, used her veteran knowledge to put this game in her control.

She finished with three kills, an ace and a block, but her biggest contribution was as the vocal leader. After every kill or point earned, Thompson was in the middle of the court visibly celebrating. That sparked not only the crowd and bench, but players on the court.

“Lexi has grown tremendously from her freshman year until now,” Twing said. “Offensively she might not have been as effective as her freshman and sophomore year, but now she is the one we go to. If we are in system we can feed her the ball and she can put it down.”