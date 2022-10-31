Rock Island volleyball falls short in sectional semifinal

PERU — Facing a top-seeded Metamora team with only four losses all year, the Rock Island High School volleyball team needed to execute its game plan nearly to perfection in order to make its deepest postseason run to date.

The second-seeded Rocks nearly did so in the opening set, but a powerful hitting Metamora team pulled away late en route to a 25-22, 25-13 sweep in Monday’s Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Sectional semifinal.

The opening set was tight throughout with the Rocks leading 14-13. However, with the score tied at 22-all, the Redbirds (32-4) scored the final three points to take the set and grab momentum heading into the second. Metamora opened a 9-3 lead and the Rocks were unable to get closer than a 14-10 deficit.

Rock Island coach Morgan Gray, who closed out her coaching career with a 22-13 campaign, said Metamora’s power and height were things the Rocks had not seen much of this season.

“We were fully prepared, I think. We ran a pretty good scouting report and we did exactly what we wanted to, first set,” she said. “Just errors in crucial times. That’s maturity and having some pressure moments on a big stage like this can definitely play a part in those points. If we could have had some of those back, I think we could have walked away with a win in that first set.”

The Rocks used a 5-0 run to tie the first set at 11 before trailing 21-17. The Rocks made a final push to tie it at 22 before Metamora pulled away and took advantage of a late error.

Kayla Rice led the Rocks with five kills with Addie Bomelyn (11 digs) and Quinci Bumgarner adding four each. Mari Churchill (one ace) had a team-high nine assists and Alaina Esposito had six. Sienna Mikaio had 14 digs with two aces.

Gray said Metamora’s aggressive serving helped it pull away early in the second set.

“Picked us apart a little bit there and then we had trouble converting from defense to offense, receive to offense,” she said. “You could tell we looked defeated early in the game. Had moments there we were fighting back, staying aggressive on our end serving, and then overall they just overpowered us. They were confident in that second set.”

Metamora’s power hitting from multiple spots was hard to defend in the key moments of the match.

“Very proud of our performance,” Gray said. “Tough that it happened in the sectional semifinal and couldn’t happen in the final, that would have been the farthest our program has ever gone. But like I said, very proud of these girls and they had a tremendous year.”

Gray’s team still has a lot to be proud of after a second-place finish in the Western Big 6 Conference and its fifth regional title. The Rocks won back-to-back regional titles for the first time since 2010-11 and matched their deepest postseason finish having yet to reach the round of 16.

“Truly the most rewarding feeling for me is seeing that our team is playing some of their best volleyball at the end of the season,” Gray said. “That’s the goal. It doesn’t matter what your record is, if you can win and come together and play as a team in the last half or last third of your season, that’s a good season in my books and I couldn’t have asked for more from this team.”