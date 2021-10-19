Rock Island volleyball seeks postseason success after special season

It was 2013 the last time the Rock Island High School volleyball team was in this position.
After multiple losing seasons in a row that resulted in low Western Big 6 Conference finishes, the Rocks’ 2021 fall squad finally turned around the program, a plan years in the making.
“It’s been a lot of work between 2013 and now to get here,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “This is something they’ve envisioned for a long time now. We have been working at this since probably seventh grade, the first time I saw them play. And it’s just been a great year to finally put our plan in action. The girls definitely earned it.”
It’s a plan that required cohesiveness, chemistry and a common goal. And it wasn’t always smooth. The Rocks had a rough spring COVID-altered season, finishing 8-10 a year after reaching regionals with an 18-17 record in 2019.
But this fall has been different.
It had to be.
Rock Island has nine senior leaders on its team this season, the most in the WB6. It was their last chance to show off all the work they have put in. And have they ever.
The Rocks wrapped up their regular season Monday with a 19-11 record, highlighted by an 11-3 mark in WB6 play to earn second place. It was Rock Island’s highest finish in league play since 2013.
“It's been everything we've been working toward since my class has been a freshman,” senior outside hitter Emily Allison said. “And I feel like I'm finally seeing it start to pan out the way that we had always expected it to and wanted it to. We have had great community support. We haven't had this many fans at our games in I don't know how long.”
The fans have gotten to see a team that earned a No. 1 seed for the regional bracket in Galesburg — the first No. 1 seed for Rock Island since 2013. An accomplishment that caught the team a little off guard.
“It was a little bit of disbelief because we haven't been in this position a long time, but there was also a sense of pride,” Gray said. “Pride because they earned it. It was really cool. Not only for the success of the program, but for the success of the girls because they have worked so hard.”
Rock Island had to work extra hard this season after losing four-year varsity starter Lexi Thompson. The Rocks' middle blocker, and vocal leader, was forced off the court with an ACL injury early in the season, shifting responsibility to Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham and Grace Gustafson in the middle of the net. That duo has done an admirable job, though, ending the season as the top two leaders in blocks.
“It was definitely heartbreaking when Lexi went down with her ACL injury, but she has done a great job lifting our team up,” Gray said. “She's very high energy. And so having her still around the team has been crucial to our success. But we've also had middles that have stepped up in her shoes.”
Allison has also stepped up to be one of the Rocks’ most reliant scoring options. The senior outside hitter has 201 kills this season, 74 more than any other Rock Island player.
“She's one of the players that has completely bought into our program and into the sport of volleyball,” Gray said. “She's been a great role model for girls on our team and they definitely look up to her. She was voted as team captain this year and she's doing a great job not only leading by example, but by bringing that competitive edge and making it hard for girls not want to compete like she does.”
When the team needs to score, it’s no secret who they are turning to. That was most prevalent in the Rocks’ sweep over Geneseo on Sept. 14, when Allison had a team-high 15 kills.
“I love the responsibility,” Allison said. “At times I have found myself being overwhelmed, but we have a good group of girls who I've been friends with since elementary school. It helps that we have great chemistry. I think that being on varsity for four years has allowed people to trust me and know that they can give the ball to me and I'll do something to benefit our team with it.”
Allison and Rock Island also broke new ground this season, defeating Sterling for the first time since the Golden Warriors joined the conference. The Rocks swept the match during a triangular on Sept. 25. A match that ended up being the difference between second and third place.
Now, Rock Island has the opportunity to win a regional for the first time since 2013.
“It's our main goal,” Allison said. “It has been our main goal since freshman year and we have worked so hard because how badly we have wanted to be in the position that we're in this year.”
The Rocks will begin their playoff journey at 6:30 Tuesday against hosting Galesburg. Even without any postseason success yet, it’s already been a season for Gray to remember forever.
“This is a team that, as a coach, I'm going to look back at and always remember," Gray said. “It’s going to be the team that I talk about to my future teams because it has taken so long to get here. It is the ultimate story of perseverance. I mean, all of the things that’ve been thrown at us like injuries, COVID, losing some players, everything. And we're still standing and stronger than ever. We deserve to be here. And they deserve to have respect.”