Rock Island volleyball seeks postseason success after special season

“It's been everything we've been working toward since my class has been a freshman,” senior outside hitter Emily Allison said. “And I feel like I'm finally seeing it start to pan out the way that we had always expected it to and wanted it to. We have had great community support. We haven't had this many fans at our games in I don't know how long.”

The fans have gotten to see a team that earned a No. 1 seed for the regional bracket in Galesburg — the first No. 1 seed for Rock Island since 2013. An accomplishment that caught the team a little off guard.

“It was a little bit of disbelief because we haven't been in this position a long time, but there was also a sense of pride,” Gray said. “Pride because they earned it. It was really cool. Not only for the success of the program, but for the success of the girls because they have worked so hard.”

Rock Island had to work extra hard this season after losing four-year varsity starter Lexi Thompson. The Rocks' middle blocker, and vocal leader, was forced off the court with an ACL injury early in the season, shifting responsibility to Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham and Grace Gustafson in the middle of the net. That duo has done an admirable job, though, ending the season as the top two leaders in blocks.