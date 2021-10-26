Rock Island volleyball sweeps Galesburg to advance to regional final

Unfortunately for Rock Island, the former played a bigger role than it hoped. Costly defensive miscommunications and breakdowns at the net on out of system balls allowed Galesburg to come back. It wasn’t pretty, or sustainable, but the Silver Streaks made sure to give the Rocks all they could handle.

“I knew Galesburg was going to be really scrappy,” Gray said. “They had home-court advantage and they are just a scrappy team. The first time we played them they didn’t have all their players so I knew they would be more prepared this time around.”

But every time the Rocks needed a point, senior outside hitter Emily Allison was there to answer the call. Allison struck two kills in a row down the line to give the Rocks a 24-19 advantage. Two points later, Galesburg hit a serve out of bounds to seal Rock Island’s first set victory.

“Allison stepped up big tonight and was able to put the ball away multiple times,” Gray said. “I told my setters to keep feeding her and set what’s working. I wanted to close this game and they did.”

But the momentum was still on Galesburg’s side and the Silver Streaks used it to keep the second set competitive. When Galesburg took a 9-8 lead, Rock Island was forced to call timeout.