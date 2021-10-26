Rock Island volleyball sweeps Galesburg to advance to regional final

Rock Island volleyball is one win away from its first regional title since 2013.
The top-seeded Rocks battled out a hard-earned sweep over host Galesburg (25-20, 25-18) in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs Tuesday to advance to the regional final.
It was a monumental victory for a program that has struggled in the first round of the playoffs in recent years. Close or not, Rock Island achieved what it hadn’t done in years.
“I’m excited to get the first game out of here,” Rock Island Morgan Gray said. “We haven’t gotten past the first round in a long time. I feel more comfortable now and I hope that the pressure and nerves will be limited heading into Thursday’s match.”
During the match, however, Gray and Rock Island were anything but comfortable.
An 11-4 Rocky lead in the first set quickly evaporated into a close 22-19 match at the end of the first set. Rock Island had already beaten Galesburg twice this season, both sweeps, but this was a true road playoff game.
“I told the girls that it’s hard to beat a team three times,” Gray said. "I experienced that multiple times in my high school career. We wanted to focus on our side, not so much the scouting report. If we make errors, it’s going to be a close and long game, but if we handle businesses and play like we know how, we will get it done.”
Unfortunately for Rock Island, the former played a bigger role than it hoped. Costly defensive miscommunications and breakdowns at the net on out of system balls allowed Galesburg to come back. It wasn’t pretty, or sustainable, but the Silver Streaks made sure to give the Rocks all they could handle.
“I knew Galesburg was going to be really scrappy,” Gray said. “They had home-court advantage and they are just a scrappy team. The first time we played them they didn’t have all their players so I knew they would be more prepared this time around.”
But every time the Rocks needed a point, senior outside hitter Emily Allison was there to answer the call. Allison struck two kills in a row down the line to give the Rocks a 24-19 advantage. Two points later, Galesburg hit a serve out of bounds to seal Rock Island’s first set victory.
“Allison stepped up big tonight and was able to put the ball away multiple times,” Gray said. “I told my setters to keep feeding her and set what’s working. I wanted to close this game and they did.”
But the momentum was still on Galesburg’s side and the Silver Streaks used it to keep the second set competitive. When Galesburg took a 9-8 lead, Rock Island was forced to call timeout.
“They were putting the ball in places we weren’t,” Allison said. “They kept hitting the same shot that was open and they rolled with it. We had miscommunication, and I think if we would have cleaned up on that sooner it would have been a lot bigger of a gap.”
The Rocks rapidly responded after regrouping. Rock Island immediately took the 10-9 lead and would keep a small advantage all the way up until 19-18. That’s when Allison and Addie Bomelyn, the two offensive leaders all night, earned kills at the most important time to put Rock Island ahead 21-18.
“They read the court really well tonight,” Gray said. “They had the line open so they crushed it there. They had very few errors and you can’t ask anything more of an outside hitter who gets majority of the balls. I think our setters did a great job of balancing the offense and a lot of others got some love as well, but Emily and Addie stepped up big for us.”
Allison finished with a team-high 11 kills and Bomelyn was second with six.
As it turned out, that’s all they would need to do. Once Rock Island stepped to the line to serve ahead 21-18, libero Sienna Mikaio did the rest.
Mikaio ended the game with four straight aces to seal the Rocks' 25-18 set and match victory.
“She has a great serve,” Gray said. “When it’s on, it’s on. She might miss a couple, but I have full faith in her. She’s either going to ace you, or she might miss. But I’m okay with those odds.”
The four upped Mikaio's season total to 43 aces. No one else on the team is even at 30.
Despite some struggles, Rock Island responded when it needed. A senior-laden class wasn’t ready to go home just yet.
“I think we realized that we had worked so hard to get to this point and we didn’t want to give it up,” Allison said. “We just gave the ball to the right people and got the points.”
“We had a little nerves, but we figured it out and finished the game,” Gray said. “That’s all that matters.”
Rock Island will return to the court at 6 p.m. Thursday against Dunlap in the regional final at Galesburg. It’s a game that is eight years in the making, but Rock Island knows it is ready.
“Every time I talk about it or hear about it I get chills,” Allison said. “We worked so hard for it and it feels so good to see it happening. I feel like we really deserve it. I’m so excited for it.”