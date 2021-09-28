Rock Island volleyball wins seventh straight

“One of our goals was to give our seniors a great deal of playing time on senior night, and they came through for us with when the first set was on the line,” said Gray.

The Pioneers are emerging as rough and tumble competitors under Coach DeBruine’s system and displayed their improved ball movement in the first set, exploiting the floor skills of senior Colleen Kenney (16 digs, 1 ace and 1 kill on the night), ball control of senior Anne VanDeHeede (11 assists and 4 kills) and scoring power of sophomore Clair Hulke (6 kills and 1 ace).

Rock Island’s strength from the service line and power at the net, however, allowed the Rocks to pull away to a 25-19 win in the first set.

“It is so important to build a lead in the opening set. Momentum is everything in volleyball, and we were able to do just that by eliminating mistakes and working the ball in position for our hitters to score,” said Gray.

The second set of the night was more to Gray’s liking, what she referred to as “error-free, Rock Island volleyball,” with the Rocks displaying efficiency from the service line and in their offense, and working particularly hard on the defensive side of the court to keep the ball in play to create opportunities.