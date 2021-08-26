Rock Island volleyball's furious third set rally falls short

Down 24-16 in the third and decisive set, Rock Island was staring defeat in the face.

The momentum had just swung in the Peoria Notre Dame's favor after a quick 3-0 run that began off of a Rock Island service error, one of 10 the team had on the night.

That didn’t stop the Lady Rocks, though. A 7-0 rally led by senior Isabella Allison brought the crowd and bench back into the game after Allison slammed down a kill in the back left corner to close the gap to 24-23.

However, the run would end there. A diving attempt by junior Sienna Mikaio brought her crashing into the team benches, but the ball bounced away, ending the game. A match full of ups and downs had finally ended with a Peoria Notre Dame 30-28, 13-25, 25-23 victory over Rock Island to begin the season.

“We are a team that gets very high and low,” coach Morgan Gray said. “It’s not our skill, it’s our emotion. We get too high and it’s not good and then we get too low and ruin it for ourselves sometimes. It’s all about keeping that composure and pressure on the other team because we had the momentum coming out of the second set.”