Rock Island volleyball's furious third set rally falls short

Down 24-16 in the third and decisive set, Rock Island was staring defeat in the face.
The momentum had just swung in the Peoria Notre Dame's favor after a quick 3-0 run that began off of a Rock Island service error, one of 10 the team had on the night.
That didn’t stop the Lady Rocks, though. A 7-0 rally led by senior Isabella Allison brought the crowd and bench back into the game after Allison slammed down a kill in the back left corner to close the gap to 24-23.
However, the run would end there. A diving attempt by junior Sienna Mikaio brought her crashing into the team benches, but the ball bounced away, ending the game. A match full of ups and downs had finally ended with a Peoria Notre Dame 30-28, 13-25, 25-23 victory over Rock Island to begin the season.
“We are a team that gets very high and low,” coach Morgan Gray said. “It’s not our skill, it’s our emotion. We get too high and it’s not good and then we get too low and ruin it for ourselves sometimes. It’s all about keeping that composure and pressure on the other team because we had the momentum coming out of the second set.”
The second set was the only one where all facets of the game were working for Rock Island. The offensive set plays were working, the defense was communicating better than it had all night and the result was a comfortable 25-13 set win. Senior Lexi Thompson led the way in that set with three aces.
The first set was one of those up and down sets that Gray mentioned. The Rocks were down 24-21 but came back to tie the game and send it into extra points. They had set point twice, but unforced errors left them unable to capitalize.
The momentum seemed to be all with Peoria Notre Dame, but the Lady Rocks came out with an aggressive second set mindset that was brought out by Gray.
“I told them to relax,” Gray said. “A lot of them looked so tense. I told them ‘We are playing volleyball! It’s the first game of the year, we need to have fun and stop being so tense.’”
Despite the loss, the team showed a lot of heart in the two sets they fought back to stay in the game, a trait Gray noticed herself.
“We are a scrappy team,” Gray said. “Sometimes we make things too crazy so it’s all about finding that happy medium of playing clean volleyball while at the same time keeping that intensity so we don’t let balls drop. We have to be able to close those deficits earlier so we don’t have to work even harder to get back up there.”
And the Lady Rocks struggled to play clean volleyball. There were 28 total errors Thursday, a big factor in the defeat.
Grace Gustafson led the offense with 7 kills, Emily Allison followed with 5 and Kayla Rice had 3.