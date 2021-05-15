Rockets get two volleyball all-conference first-teamers

Although there was no postseason to prepare for, the Rockridge volleyball squad supplied itself with more than enough motivation once its delayed and shortened season got underway at the beginning of spring.
Looking to make the most of their campaign, the Rockets not only got to play a full schedule in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, they ended the season as conference champions with a 9-1 record to finish ahead of traditional powers Orion (8-4, 6-2 TRAC West) and Riverdale (8-6, 6-3).
Head coach Candy Lopez's 12-3 squad saw three of its senior standouts and one of next year's returning performances rewarded with spots on the Three Rivers West's all-conference roster, led by the first-team duo of senior outside hitter Kira Nelson and junior middle blocker Kierney McDonald.
Another senior outside hitter, Olivia Drish, joined classmate and setter Nicole Sedam on the second-team roster.
The runner-up Chargers had a pair of senior first-teamers, with setter Ashley Awbrey one of four unanimous selections to the eight-player first team. Classmate and libero Kati Kratzberg joined Awbrey on the first-team roster.
Two more Orion seniors, Hailey James and Riley Filler, were second team and honorable mention picks, respectively; freshman hitter Rachel Bowers joined Filler on the honorable mention list.
For the Rams, senior outside hitter Shae Hanrahan was also a unanimous first-team selection, while classmate and libero Molly Sharp joined Hanrahan on the first-team roster; senior setter Katelyn Oleson was a second-team honoree.
Also earning unanimous first-team All-TRAC West kudos were Fulton senior setter Kylie Collachia and Sherrard sophomore outside hitter McKenna Blackwell.
E-P's Brooks named first-team TRAC East: Over in the Three Rivers East Division, Erie-Prophetstown senior hitter Emily Brooks was the sole first-team all-conference selection for the Panthers (8-4), who at 6-2 tied Princeton for second place in the conference as Sterling Newman (13-1, 10-1) captured the title.
Two of Brooks's fellow seniors, Baylee Anderson and Ady Scott, earned second-team kudos along with freshman teammate Kennedy Buck.
For Kewanee (6-8), senior libero Josie DeBord was the Boilermakers' lone first-team representative. The junior duo of Kendal Bennison and Rachael Brown both earned honorable mention.