Rockets sweep UT in home opener for 2-0 start

EDGINGTON — So far, Amy Degelman's first week as Rockridge High School head volleyball coach has been a resounding success.

Two nights after sweeping Peru St. Bede in their season opener, the Rockets hosted United Township Thursday to begin their home schedule, and the results were the same as they rolled to a 25-12, 25-14 win over the Lady Panthers.

"We're definitely where we want to be at the beginning of the season," said Rockridge junior outside hitter Chloe Strachan, "but there's still room to grow. It's only going to be up from here."

Led by the duo of Strachan (10 digs, five kills, three aces) and senior middle blocker Billie Dieterich (eight kills, three blocks), the Rockets took a little time to get untracked in both games before catching a surge of momentum and rolling to the finish in both sets.

"Tonight, it seemed like it took us a bit of time to get some momentum," said Degelman. "Once we got a couple of key plays, we were able to execute. We've got quite a few girls who didn't get a lot of court time last year, but they've worked hard in practice and they're executing well."

Meanwhile, the Panthers (0-2) were looking to bounce back after a less-than-ideal opener in which they fell 25-10, 25-4 at home to Sterling Newman on Tuesday.

Although United Township's bid to give first-year coach Hannah Cameron her first victory came up short, she saw significant progress from the first match to the second.

"The girls are definitely learning how to battle and be more competitive," said Cameron, whose squad was led by four kills each from Lorena Awou and Emily Stevens, with Awou adding three blocks; libero Emily Ruiz had six digs and setter Lillian Severtsgaard tallied six assists.

"From our match on Tuesday, I saw a huge improvement. I told the girls that if this is our starting point, I can't wait to see where we're headed. The girls are adjusting, and adjusting together. We're on the right track."

In the opening set, UT and Rockridge swapped points in the early going. The Panthers at one point led 4-3 and had the game tied at 6-6. After the Rockets went up by three, the Panthers closed the gap to 9-8.

But after Rockridge reeled off an 8-2 run to take a 17-10 lead, even a UT timeout could not halt the hosts' momentum. For their part, the Rocket front line quickly adjusted to United Township's height advantage.

"They looked intimidating, they're so tall," said Dieterich. "We had to figure out a way to work around their blocks and get good coverage, which our back row did a good job of doing."

In the second game, a pair of Strachan kills sparked a 4-0 start for the Rockets. Again, the Lady Panthers dug in and battled their way back to within one at 7-6.

Rockridge then reeled off four straight points to take an 11-6 lead and fended off UT's remaining challenges to gradually pull away.

With two wins under their belt, the Rockets look to stretch themselves on Saturday when they head south to the Macomb Tournament.

"We'll be playing four or five games at Macomb," said Degelman. "We seem to be in a good bracket, one we can be competitive in. We're going to look at some different options, different lineups, and go from there."

Strachan hopes that Rockridge's fast start is only the beginning. Despite losing several key players to graduation, she believes the Rockets can remain a force in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

"Our conference is still tough, like it is every year," she said, "but we've got something to prove."