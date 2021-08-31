Rockridge begins TRAC West volleyball title defense with sweep

"I definitely feel like I have some big shoes to fill," said McClain, who replaces Nicole Sedam as the Rockets' full-time setter. "I've been here two years now and I knew it would be a little hard stepping into a leadership role, but I'm really enjoying it.

"All of us want to step up this year, and show that we can be conference champs again."

In the opening set, the Rockets scored five of the first six points and gradually worked their way to a pair of seven-point leads at 12-5 and then 15-8. Orion (2-5) got to within 16-13 on a Rachel Bowers kill, but Rockridge used a 9-2 run to close out the first game.

However, the Chargers dug in their heels once the second game began. Taking a more aggressive offensive posture, Orion worked its way to an 11-5 lead and looked primed to force a winner-take-all third set.

"At that point, everything was clicking like we wanted," said Orion coach Sydney Adams, whose club was led by the young duo of sophomore Bowers (five kills, two blocks) and freshman Avery Knupp (eight digs, five kills).

But then, Rockridge regained its first-game form and rallied to tie the second set at 13-13 on a Strachan kill, part of a crucial 10-2 run that culminated with back-to-back McClain aces that put the Rockets up 17-13.