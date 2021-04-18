Rockridge captures Three Rivers Conference title

For many years, the volleyball programs at Orion and Riverdale seemed to have claimed exclusive rights to the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship banner.
But with this season being different, in terms of being contested in the spring instead of the fall and being shortened due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is only fitting that someone new reigns atop the Three Rivers West standings.
A run of four victories in two days late last week put the Rockridge Rockets over the top. After two road wins at Fulton this past Thursday, the Rockets closed out the season with a two-match home sweep of Riverdale to cap a 9-1 conference finish.
"There's a bit of a mental block you get with teams like Orion and Riverdale; it seems like they're unbeatable," Rockridge coach Candy Lopez said. "Now we're on that same level."
Holding a half-game edge on the Rams (8-4, 6-3 TRAC West) going into last Friday's doubleheader in Edgington, Rockridge scored a 25-20, 25-9 sweep in the first match, then rallied from a tough opening-set loss to earn a 28-30, 25-17, 25-16 victory and nail down the outright league title.
"It's disappointing to them not to have a postseason, but at the end of the whole thing, they're ecstatic to win conference," Lopez said of her 12-3 club, which ended the season on a seven-match winning streak and took its only TRAC West loss to division runner-up Orion (12-4, 6-2).
"They're still on a high, and very happy. They knew they were in their house (last Friday), and they were confident. There were some down moments, but they knew it was theirs to win."
For all but six members of the Rockets' championship team, the bid to build on the spring success will begin in six weeks with the start of open-gym workouts. The returning group includes junior middle hitter Kierney McDonald (team highs of 111 kills and 24 blocks), who tallied 21 kills in the two wins over Riverdale.
However, the six graduating seniors -- setter Nicole Sedam (338 assists, 114 digs, 26 aces), outside hitters Kira Nelson (102 kills, 103 digs, 31 aces) and Delaney Peterson (72 kills, 77 digs), middle blockers Olivia Drish (109 digs, 63 kills) and Eden DeTombe (63 kills, 16 blocks) and libero Mikaylee Ruff -- will be tough to replace.
"We lose six very good seniors, so we have some building to do," Lopez said. "It's a long road ahead, but Kierney will be a good leader for us. Having a winning tradition is important to any school, in any sport, and we hope to go on like this."
TRAC East, LTC updates: Last Thursday's 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Kewanee put the wraps on a championship run for Sterling Newman (13-1) in the Three Rivers East Division, with the Comets going 10-1 to clinch the conference title.
Two of those wins came against Erie-Prophetstown (8-4), which proved to be key as they were the only losses the Panthers suffered in league play as they finished 6-2 and tied for second place with Princeton.