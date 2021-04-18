Rockridge captures Three Rivers Conference title

"They're still on a high, and very happy. They knew they were in their house (last Friday), and they were confident. There were some down moments, but they knew it was theirs to win."

For all but six members of the Rockets' championship team, the bid to build on the spring success will begin in six weeks with the start of open-gym workouts. The returning group includes junior middle hitter Kierney McDonald (team highs of 111 kills and 24 blocks), who tallied 21 kills in the two wins over Riverdale.

However, the six graduating seniors -- setter Nicole Sedam (338 assists, 114 digs, 26 aces), outside hitters Kira Nelson (102 kills, 103 digs, 31 aces) and Delaney Peterson (72 kills, 77 digs), middle blockers Olivia Drish (109 digs, 63 kills) and Eden DeTombe (63 kills, 16 blocks) and libero Mikaylee Ruff -- will be tough to replace.

"We lose six very good seniors, so we have some building to do," Lopez said. "It's a long road ahead, but Kierney will be a good leader for us. Having a winning tradition is important to any school, in any sport, and we hope to go on like this."

TRAC East, LTC updates: Last Thursday's 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Kewanee put the wraps on a championship run for Sterling Newman (13-1) in the Three Rivers East Division, with the Comets going 10-1 to clinch the conference title.